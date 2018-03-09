Ellen Pompeo Is Furious Over Speculation That Her Salary Led to 'Grey’s Anatomy' Cast Departures

In case you missed the devastating news, Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew are leaving Grey's Anatomy after producers decided not to renew their contracts. Capshaw has been on the show for 10 season (and Drew, nine), so this revelation is obviously.

Deadline first reported the news, writing, "The decision not to bring back Capshaw and Drew comes on the heels of the blockbuster new [Ellen] Pompeo pact that gave her a significant salary increase, paying her as much as $20 million a year."

This statement is factually correct (one event did precede the other!), but apparently Ellen felt there was an implication that her high salary had something to do with her co-stars' departure—and she wasn't having it.

I'm a big girl @DEADLINE can take shots at me if they want but to the fans please don't fall into that trap. This is above my pay grade — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) March 8, 2018

She also didn't seem thrilled that this was the message being sent on International Women's Day, when women should be supporting each other, not pitted against each other.

Its unfortunate that @DEADLINE chooses to try to pit women against eachother on #InternationalWomensDay #shameonyounotme — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) March 8, 2018

Meanwhile, showrunner Krista Vernoff's statement on the subject is as follows:

Let's make one thing clear: Pompeo's salary transparency is a great thing—and will doubtless inspire other actresses to negotiate better deals.