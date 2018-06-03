Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Are Basically Having a 'Game of Thrones' Theme Wedding

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are set walk down the aisle on June 23 in what will be second-most anticipated castle wedding of the year. The actors famously met on the set of Game of Thrones and they seem to be honoring their relationship's beginning in their wedding ceremony.

The latest detail being reported about their nuptials is the officiant: Father Chad Boulton, a hooded Benedictine monk from Ampleforth Abbey.

"They’re getting married by a monk in a castle. It doesn’t get more Game of Thrones than that," a source told The Sun. "When you think about how they met, it’s perfect."

Jon Snow and Ygritte would certainly approve.

"They were delighted to meet Father Chad, who’s really looking forward to the big day," the source added.

The couple will marry at Leslie's family castle in Aberdeenshire. The castle setting and hooded monk officiant aren't the only nods to Game of Thrones that have been reported about the couple's wedding. In April, the Daily Mail reported that they had used limited-edition Game of Thrones stamps—specifically, the Jon Snow stamp—went they sent out their wedding invitations.

During an October 2017 appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Harington denied the possibility of a GOT-themed wedding, saying that Leslie wouldn't go for it. But they've certainly snuck in several nods to the show.

"No. There is absolutely no chance of me convincing her of that," he insisted when asked about doing a themed wedding.



During the same interview, Harington explained how he broke the news to his Game of Thrones producer (and that he requested time off for the cast and crew to attend the wedding).

"I rang him up and I said, 'I’m getting married and it’s your fault actually'... I think for the final season he is so stressed that he’s reached that peaceful level," Harington said. "I was like, 'You need to factor in a Game of Thrones wedding by the way.' They [the cast] have all got to be there so the whole thing has got to shut down."