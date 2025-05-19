Lip Reader Shares the Hilarious Comment Prince Harry Allegedly Made While Waiting for Meghan Markle to Arrive at Their 2018 Royal Wedding

The Duke of Sussex's anxiety seemed pretty evident.

Prince Harry wears military uniform and Meghan Markle wears a white wedding dress by Givenchy at their royal wedding on May 19, 2018
(Image credit: BEN BIRCHALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in a royal wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary, one lip reader has analyzed previously unknown remarks made by Prince Harry on his wedding day.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, lip reader Terry Ruane revealed that, while waiting for Duchess Meghan to arrive, Prince Harry turned to his brother Prince William and said, "Is Meghan here?" According to Ruane, Harry subsequently joked, "My hair is going to go gray."

In a captioned video shared by USA Today, Prince Harry was visibly delighted when Meghan finally arrived at the altar, telling her, "You look amazing. I'm a lucky guy."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their royal wedding in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018

"You look amazing," Harry told Meghan at the altar.

(Image credit:  DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, royal editor and biographer Ingrid Seward suggested that Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, allegedly made some disparaging remarks about Harry and Meghan's wedding. Writing in the book My Mother and I, Seward alleged (via the Daily Mail), "The Queen never voiced her true opinions except to her close confidants, such as Lady Elizabeth Anson, or Liza as she was known to her friends." Seward continued, "She told me that the Queen had made only one remark about Meghan and Harry's wedding and that was that Meghan's Givenchy wedding gown was 'too white.'"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their royal wedding in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018

An anxious Harry allegedly joked, "My hair is going to go gray."

(Image credit:  DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

In honor of their anniversary, Meghan shared an Instagram post featuring photos of the couple and their family.

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

A photo posted by on

"Seven years of marriage," Meghan's caption explained. "A lifetime of stories." The duchess continued, "Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story - we appreciate you. Happy anniversary!"

