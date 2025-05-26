Demi Lovato tied the knot with fellow musician, Jordan "Jutes" Lutes on Sunday, May 25 in California. For the occasion, the "Confident" singer tapped Vivienne Westwood, working with the fashion house's bridal couture team in London to create two unique wedding dresses.

The former Disney Channel star spoke to Vogue about both of their jaw-dropping gowns—which were created with the help of their stylist, Jill Jacobs. "I have been a fan of Vivienne Westwood's designs for a long time," Lovato told the outlet.

The singer's ceremony gown was constructed from a "heavy silk satin fabric" in a pearl white shade, and featured a "corset bodice," Vogue reported. An off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline delicately flowed into the gown's bodice, before sweeping to the floor in an oversize train. A decadent, floor-length, cathedral-style ivory tulle veil completed Lovato's wedding ceremony outfit.

Vogue reported on the extended process of creating Lovato's dream wedding gown. "[T]he team made the vision come to a reality with detailed fittings, honing in on each element of not only the design, but the construction," the outlet explained. "Demi was part of every decision, large and small."

Jutes and Demi Lovato at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala on February 04, 2023 . (Image credit: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images)

Lovato's second wedding gown, which they wore for the reception, was another corseted Vivienne Westwood design, this time in the form of "an ivory silk satin column dress." Featuring "a draped corset top" and "broken pearls cascading from the neckline," the singer's second dress of the day was every bit as astounding as the first. Known as the "Audrey," the gown provides "a modern take on a classic silhouette—with an asymmetrical twist," Vogue reported.

Discussing their wedding reception gown, the "Cool for the Summer" singer told the outlet, "There was so much attention to detail on the reception dress beading." Lovato continued, "The pearl detail and draping is such a special element, and each strand was draped and attached by hand, one by one. It's a one-of-a-kind piece that makes me feel so special."

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) A photo posted by on

After meeting while recording Holy Fvck in January 2022, Lovato and Jutes got engaged in December 2023.

