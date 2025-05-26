Broken Pearls Adorned Demi Lovato's Vivienne Westwood Corseted Wedding Reception Gown
The singer wore two different couture dresses to tie the knot with musician Jordan "Jutes" Lutes.
Demi Lovato tied the knot with fellow musician, Jordan "Jutes" Lutes on Sunday, May 25 in California. For the occasion, the "Confident" singer tapped Vivienne Westwood, working with the fashion house's bridal couture team in London to create two unique wedding dresses.
The former Disney Channel star spoke to Vogue about both of their jaw-dropping gowns—which were created with the help of their stylist, Jill Jacobs. "I have been a fan of Vivienne Westwood's designs for a long time," Lovato told the outlet.
The singer's ceremony gown was constructed from a "heavy silk satin fabric" in a pearl white shade, and featured a "corset bodice," Vogue reported. An off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline delicately flowed into the gown's bodice, before sweeping to the floor in an oversize train. A decadent, floor-length, cathedral-style ivory tulle veil completed Lovato's wedding ceremony outfit.
Vogue reported on the extended process of creating Lovato's dream wedding gown. "[T]he team made the vision come to a reality with detailed fittings, honing in on each element of not only the design, but the construction," the outlet explained. "Demi was part of every decision, large and small."
Lovato's second wedding gown, which they wore for the reception, was another corseted Vivienne Westwood design, this time in the form of "an ivory silk satin column dress." Featuring "a draped corset top" and "broken pearls cascading from the neckline," the singer's second dress of the day was every bit as astounding as the first. Known as the "Audrey," the gown provides "a modern take on a classic silhouette—with an asymmetrical twist," Vogue reported.
Discussing their wedding reception gown, the "Cool for the Summer" singer told the outlet, "There was so much attention to detail on the reception dress beading." Lovato continued, "The pearl detail and draping is such a special element, and each strand was draped and attached by hand, one by one. It's a one-of-a-kind piece that makes me feel so special."
A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)
A photo posted by on
After meeting while recording Holy Fvck in January 2022, Lovato and Jutes got engaged in December 2023.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
So, What Do You Wear to a Winter Wedding?
Buying Guide We've got options, so the only thing you'll need to worry about is shoes.
-
Emma Stone Rewore Her Wedding Dress for the 2022 Met Gala
Now that's sustainable.
-
21 Fall Maxi Dresses Perfect for Crisp Weather
The secret to transitional weather dressing.
-
16 Fall Wedding Guest Dresses You'll Love
Features Love is in the air. Here's what to wear.
-
Fashion Test Drive: 3 Tacori Wedding Bands
Accessories Director Julia Gall tries out a selection of wedding bands with her heirloom engagement ring.
-
The Evolution of Engagement Rings Through the Years
See how they've changed from the 1400s to now.
-
10 Floral Dresses to Wear on Repeat
This perennial favorite is once again in bloom.
-
30 Wedding Gifts They'll Actually Use
Let's skip the blender this time, okay?