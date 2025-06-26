This summer's most-talked-about wedding has finally arrived. Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are tying the knot this weekend, following a star-studded bachelorette party and a quick jaunt to space. And the A-list attendees have begun to touch down.

Kim Kardashian was one of the first celebrity guests to arrive in Venice for the destination wedding, alongside Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner. On June 26, Kardashian was spotted at Marco Polo Airport, before boarding a boat to the three-day nuptial event. Fashion enthusiasts assumed Kardashian's wedding looks would lean more Italian (think: SKIMS's collab with Dolce & Gabbana). Instead, she channeled '90s grunge in charcoal gray Balenciaga 'fit.

The reality TV star sported a twisted strapless bandeau bra. Paired with a body-hugging maxi skirt, also from the Spanish label, her outfit juxtaposed the ceremony's black-tie dress code dramatically. A matching zip-up hoodie hung loosely around Kardashian's elbows. Kardashian's next surprise came in footwear form, as she slipped on a pair of snakeskin boots from Amina Muaddi—a decidedly anti-summer shoe style.

Kim Kardashian arrived at the Bezos wedding in a bandeau and maxi skirt from Balenciaga. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Khloé followed her older sister's lead, in a skin-tight leopard-print jumpsuit (similar to the style she wore for her Kourtney Kardashian's 2022 Italian wedding). The Good American founder elevated her bustier-style one-piece with matching mules in a metallic bronze shade.

Her airport-approved carry-on was Louis Vuitton's customizable Keepall Bandoulière 45 in baby pink with a white monogrammed print. The bag is listed for $2,520, without the personalized details.

Khloé wore a leopard-print jumpsuit with metallic peep-toe mules (Image credit: Getty Images)

Contrary to her daughters, Jenner looked ready for the wedding in a goth-glam gown. Cascading lace tiers covered the long-sleeve number from top-to-bottom, much like the Dolce & Gabbana designs she wore at Kourtney's wedding. Cat-eye sunglasses and a cross necklace completed Jenner's arrival attire.

Kris joined her daughters for the Bezos wedding, wearing tiers of black lace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Watch this space. The best looks are certainly to come.

