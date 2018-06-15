Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle
Amy Poehler Turns an Everyday Interview Into a Fiery Act of Resistance

"Who cares? The whole world is on fire!"

Just when I thought it was impossible to worship Amy Poehler any more than I already do: The comedian went ahead and dropped probably the coolest interview of all time. In a quick Q&A with The Hollywood Reporter, Poehler made it clear that she is not here to talk B.S. in a time as volatile as 2018.

After being named one of magazines 40(ish) Most Powerful People in Comedy (which also included the likes of Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tina Fey) Poehler decided to use her interview to talk about the things that matter most to her:

The Hollywood Reporter
Yup, don't try talking to Leslie Knope about her dream product endorsement when, as Poehler puts it, the world is on fire. And considering the list names the most powerful people in comedy, I'm pretty sure Poehler is hitting the hammer on the nail, here.

Obviously, I'm not the only one fan-girling hard right now—Twitter is currently flooded with love letters to the comedian:

Poehler isn't the only celebrity being vocal about the state of our country right now. Yesterday, in honor of President Trump's 72nd birthday, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and their two children Luna and Miles, each donated $72,000 to the ACLU (an organization that advocates for immigrants, reproductive rights, criminal justice reform, and more).

Maybe Poehler's little act of resistance will inspire others to follow suit.

