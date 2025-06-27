Queen Rania of Jordan Taps Into the Pierced Accessory Trend for the Bezos-Sánchez Wedding With a Jacquemus Bag

Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos will marry Bravo star Lauren Sánchez any minute now, and the three-day event has all the makings of a royal wedding. The guest list alone could rival even the most exclusive red carpet, with Oprah, the Kardashian-Jenner gang, and even Queen Rania of Jordan in attendance.

Yesterday, the royal arrived in Venice via water taxi, just like the Jenner sisters did before her. While en route to her five-star resort, Rania was snapped by the paparazzi in her airport outfit. We rarely see the royal wear anything other than vibrant midi dresses and sleek pantsuits. Nevertheless, she prioritized comfort in a laidback look.

The Queen started with a black T-shirt with elbow-length sleeves and continued the color story with her poplin Wandler pants. The billowy, barrel-leg bottoms featured buckle straps down each leg.

The Queen's carry-on came from French label Jacquemus. She sported the Logo Lettering Tote Bag in black leather. Her asymmetrical tote resembled a bucket bag, with its loosely cylindrical shape and boasted a pierced gold hoop detail. Though it normally retails for $1,190, Rania's exact style is on sale for $866—the lowest it's ever been.

Queen Rania of Jordan boarded a taxi boat in an all-black travel look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Given the 90-degree temps in Venice, Rania exchanged her signature pointy pumps for quilted platform sandals from Prada, also in black. To finish, she popped on a pair of shield sunglasses, courtesy of Saint Laurent.

Today, Rania was spotted outside the hotel again, seemingly headed to the nuptial ceremony. She looked regal in a pastel column gown adorned with floral accents, styled with a matching sage green shawl. To finish, the Queen accessorized with a multi-color beaded necklace and a pearlescent clutch.

On June 27, she reappeared in black-tie attire, seemingly for the wedding proper. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The most elegant wedding guest I've ever seen.