Amal Clooney's $1,250 Metallic-Accented Column Dress Proves She's Her Own Best Stylist

16Arlington is thriving this month and if you haven't yet heard of the London-based label—well, you're about to. The brand kicked off June with the release of their Autumn/Winter 2025 collection. Within days, Miley Cyrus got her hands on Look 23 from the new drop (a leather mini dress and a mock-neck tank). Fast forward to June 26, when Amal Clooney sourced a gown from the same line.

On Thursday evening, the human rights lawyer attended the King's Trust Awards 2025 with her husband, George Clooney at London's Royal Festival Hall. Once again, she acted as her own stylist, sporting her second white dress of the month (she wore a pearly Tamara Ralph dress at the 2025 Tony Awards).

Clooney's halter-neck number had an elongated column gown in stark white. Its neckline shined with a silver triangle accent which, according to the brand's website, served as "an abstract nod to the 'A' in 16Arlington" and will henceforth stand as "a defining new signature" for the house.

One side of the floor-length skirt was slitted to reveal her matching satin pumps. In lieu of a necklace, Clooney accessorized with a silver clutch and diamond stud earrings.

Amal Clooney posed with George at the King's Trust Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hours after Clooney debuted the design, 16Arlington released her exact dress for purchase. The $1,250 gown is currently available for pre-order and will drop mid-August, along with the rest of the Autumn 2025 collection.

The day before the ceremony, Clooney styled an equally-enviable LBD at a special reception for the winners. She embodied classic minimalism in an off-the-shoulder midi dress, while speaking to King Charles III.

The day prior, she met with King Charles III in a luxe LBD. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Classic, elegant, and so chic—just like Clooney herself.

