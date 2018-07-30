Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon, two magical, hilarious, and they could totally be my friends and we would definitely drink wine together if they just knew me humans, star in the The Spy Who Dumped Me, out this Friday. In the film, the two play best friends on the run in Europe after one of them gets dumped by a spy (naturally) and shenanigans ensue. So, of course, we wanted to know: What does Sam Heughan smell like How well do these two know each other in real life?

Well, we asked them—and, again, shenanigans ensued.

From Mila's very first acting job and the role she played in Baywatch (Annie, a field trip student who gets help when her classmates start drowning? Tina, a juvenile arsonist who tries to burn down the lifeguard station? Bonnie, a blind girl trapped in a brush fire near the beach? Stephanie, David Hasselhoff’s long lost daughter? Tami? Allison, the dog catcher? Corinna, the gymnast?) to the sci-fi star Kate dressed as for Halloween way back when (Ellen Ripley from Alien? Agent Dana Scully from The X-Files? Yoda from Star Wars? James T. Kirk from Star Trek?), see which facts the two leading ladies can guess about each other in MarieClaire.com's "How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?"