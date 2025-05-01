The Cast of 'Another Simple Favor' Spills All in a Game of 'Mixed Drink'

How do you top A Simple Favor, 2018's instant cult classic about a feud involving two mommies, two murders, and many, many martinis? With a luxury Capri wedding, of course! Seven years after the dark comedy, Another Simple Favor has reunited unlikely soulmates Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) and Emily (Blake Lively) for a new battle of wits. When a newly unincarcerated Emily asks Stephanie to be her maid of honor, the influencer and true-crime fanatic has to avoid being framed for a new shocking murder.

While celebrating the film's premiere at NYC's Lincoln Center, the Another Simple Favor cast stopped by Marie Claire's red carpet pop-up bar for a quick game of Mixed Drink. Original cast members Lively, Kendrick, Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, and Bashir Salahuddin all stopped in, joined by newcomers Alex Newell and Elizabeth Perkins. Director Paul Feig busied himself with crafting a delicious-looking martini, as the actors shared their wedding pet peeves, the Italian curse words they picked up over two months of filming, and the quickest way to offend an Italian chef.

Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) and Emily (Blake Lively) reunite in Another Simple Favor. (Image credit: Lorenzo Sisti/Prime Video)

