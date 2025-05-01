The Cast of 'Another Simple Favor' Spills All in a Game of 'Mixed Drink'
Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick, Henry Golding, and more dished on filming the comedy sequel in Italy.
How do you top A Simple Favor, 2018's instant cult classic about a feud involving two mommies, two murders, and many, many martinis? With a luxury Capri wedding, of course! Seven years after the dark comedy, Another Simple Favor has reunited unlikely soulmates Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) and Emily (Blake Lively) for a new battle of wits. When a newly unincarcerated Emily asks Stephanie to be her maid of honor, the influencer and true-crime fanatic has to avoid being framed for a new shocking murder.
While celebrating the film's premiere at NYC's Lincoln Center, the Another Simple Favor cast stopped by Marie Claire's red carpet pop-up bar for a quick game of Mixed Drink. Original cast members Lively, Kendrick, Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, and Bashir Salahuddin all stopped in, joined by newcomers Alex Newell and Elizabeth Perkins. Director Paul Feig busied himself with crafting a delicious-looking martini, as the actors shared their wedding pet peeves, the Italian curse words they picked up over two months of filming, and the quickest way to offend an Italian chef.
Watch the challenge above, then head to Prime Video to catch Another Simple Favor, streaming now.
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
