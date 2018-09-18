Sandra Oh didn't win the Emmy for Best Actress tonight. I mean, I'm not completely devastated, only around 75 percent devastated, the other 25 percent is thrilled for Claire Foy, who wound up taking home the trophy for her performance on The Crown. I'm fine, I promise. And you will be too, because Sandra Oh is not bothered.

I mean, if I was the first woman of Asian descent to be nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama, I would be flexin' in these streets, too. This is the rare occasion where being nominated is just as good as winning, because this is a historic moment for women from underrepresented communities everywhere.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Oh was visibly emotional as she talked about the impact and significange her nomination would have to inspire young girls like her: "I remember being that girl. I remember absolutely being 10, about the time when I started acting, not knowing why I needed to do what I needed to do, and there just wasn’t really anything out there," she said. "The disconnect I remember feeling at that age, or the feeling of not belonging, if there’s a way of changing that, if there’s a way of saying a possibility to a young girl, 'You can do this, you can be a part of culture in this way,' I hope to be a part of that."

I don't even need her to give a speech, I'm crying from this quote alone. I would say I want to be her when I grow up, but Oh made a point to say that's not a goal she wants: “You be your own girl, and you be brilliant.”

We do not deserve Sandra Oh.



Not only that, her parents were her dates on this evening's red carpet, because Sandra Oh knows that iconic legends even have parents. Look how cute Mr. and Mrs Oh are, my goodness.

Sandra Oh's parents, Mr. and Mrs. Oh, share how proud they are of their daughter #Emmys https://t.co/QILf2nBd4b pic.twitter.com/9vZcPWxK9l — Variety (@Variety) September 17, 2018

Give this woman an Emmy for Best Daughter and her parents an Emmy for Best Parents, but also, watch Killing Eve so we can get more Sandra Oh greatness next year, too. If she looks this great just presenting an award, imagine what it'll be like when she wins!