As evidenced by her Wicked press tour, Cynthia Erivo is no stranger to outfit changes. While promoting the musical phenomenon, she frequently wore multiple designer looks in under 12 hours. So, it's no surprise that she delivered a quick-change marathon as the host of the 2025 Tony Awards.

All while singing, dancing, and presenting awards, Erivo outdid herself at the Tonys in 11 different ensembles. With help from her longtime stylist, Jason Bolden, she secured a blend of custom and fresh-off-the-runway designs from Marc Jacobs, Schiaparelli, Valentino, and even Zac Posen's GapStudio.

Before taking center-stage at Radio City Music Hall, the multi-hyphenate walked the red carpet in Schiaparelli Spring 2025 Couture. Erivo got her hands on Look 25: a sculptural off-the-shoulder jacket, which protruded away from her chest, alongside a complementary velvet column skirt. To match the mixed-metal embroidery, she accessorized with gold, silver, and rose gold jewelry from Fope.

Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 2025 Tony Awards in a sculptural Schiaparelli gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once the red carpet ended, Erivo conducted her first of many outfit changes. She swapped her Schiaparelli set for custom GapStudio by Zac Posen to perform the most theatrical of opening numbers. The floor-length sequin number featured an exaggerated off-the-shoulder collar in white, plus a matching waist band. Erivo is the latest A-lister to wear Posen's atelier, following Demi Moore, Laura Harrier, Cara Delevingne, and more.

Cynthia Erivo wears a red-and-white Gap Studio dress at the 2025 Tony Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a commercial break, Erivo reappeared in a feather-embellished little black dress, courtesy of Marni Spring 2025. Her exact LBD was the closing look in the 54-piece collection. If you look closely enough, you'll see the rhinestones mimicked the shape of roses, while cartoon-ish feather cutouts cascaded down the ankle-length skirt.

Cynthia Erivo wears a feathery Marni Spring 2025 gown at the 2025 Tony Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Next, Erivo channeled Ariana Grande's Wicked character, Glinda, in a voluminous Marc Jacobs moment. Seen on the Spring 2025 runway, the hot pink midi dress was covered head to toe in oversized sequins. Meanwhile, her ankle-length skirt channeled the popular bubble-hem silhouette.

Cynthia Erivo sports a pink Marc Jacobs Spring 2025 dress at the Tony Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Always on board for a menswear-inspired 'fit, Erivo's next set took cues from the 2025 Met Gala dress code, "Tailored For You." On top, she layered a white button-down underneath a white Dolce & Gabbana suit jacket, adorned with statement lapels. Her undone satin bow tie upped the overarching masculine energy.

Cynthia Erivo wears a Dolce & Gabbana suit at the 2025 Tony Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marking her second velvet style of the night, the Tony Award winner next stole the show in a strapless peplum top and matching trousers, with a bejeweled cape overtop. The chocolate brown combo debuted on the Ashi Studio Spring 2025 Couture runway in late January.

Cynthia Erivo wears a velvet pantsuit from Ashi Studio Spring 2025 Couture at the Tony Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While singing "Tomorrow" from Annie with Sara Bareilles, Erivo shined in two-tone sequins from Valentino Fall 2025. The shoulder-padded, long-sleeve dress was mostly black with the occasional metallic gold panel. It was a dramatic, yet demure choice during the livestream's "In Memoriam" section.

Cynthia Erivo wears a two-tone Valentino Fall 2025 gown at the Tony Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Erivo's eighth ensemble hailed from the same Ashi Studio Spring 2025 Couture collection as her velvet pantsuit. This time, she chose a velour brocade coat with billowy sleeves and a structured collar. Her sky-high platform pumps peeked out from underneath the tea-length hem.

Cynthia Erivo hosts the 2025 Tony Awards in an Ashi Studio Couture Spring 2025 coat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Next up? A vintage-looking LBD from Richard Quinn Fall 2025. The strapless style was engulfed by a pale pink satin overlay, which added a retro, '50s-esque finish. Erivo took cues straight from the catwalk with opera gloves, a rose around her waist, and a bold diamond necklace.

Cynthia Erivo's Richard Quinn Fall 2025 gown channels '50s elegance at the 2025 Tony Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In true Broadway fashion, Erivo saved her most dramatic dress for last: a purple feather-embellished gown. The off-the-shoulder number stood out on stage, thanks to the feathery neckline, hip-high slits, and rhinestone embroidery. Extra points for her Christian Louboutin "So Kate" heels, which were also a vibrant violet shade.

Cynthia Erivo closes the 2025 Tony Awards in a feathery purple gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

But wait—there's more. Once the final award was presented, Erivo kept up her style streak at an intimate after-party. Her post-show 'fit felt right up her Wicked-inspired alley, complete with a sheer bodice, a peek-a-boo bralette, and a tiered mini skirt. She paired the witchy LBD with balletcore red-bottoms from Christian Louboutin.

Cynthia Erivo attends a Tony Awards after-party in a sheer little black dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Wicked: For Good fêtes are still months away, Erivo's style at the Tony Awards was practically a press tour in itself.