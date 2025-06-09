Cynthia Erivo Pulls Off 11 Outfit Changes While Hosting the 2025 Tony Awards
She did it all while singing, dancing, and entertaining, mind you.
As evidenced by her Wicked press tour, Cynthia Erivo is no stranger to outfit changes. While promoting the musical phenomenon, she frequently wore multiple designer looks in under 12 hours. So, it's no surprise that she delivered a quick-change marathon as the host of the 2025 Tony Awards.
All while singing, dancing, and presenting awards, Erivo outdid herself at the Tonys in 11 different ensembles. With help from her longtime stylist, Jason Bolden, she secured a blend of custom and fresh-off-the-runway designs from Marc Jacobs, Schiaparelli, Valentino, and even Zac Posen's GapStudio.
Before taking center-stage at Radio City Music Hall, the multi-hyphenate walked the red carpet in Schiaparelli Spring 2025 Couture. Erivo got her hands on Look 25: a sculptural off-the-shoulder jacket, which protruded away from her chest, alongside a complementary velvet column skirt. To match the mixed-metal embroidery, she accessorized with gold, silver, and rose gold jewelry from Fope.
Once the red carpet ended, Erivo conducted her first of many outfit changes. She swapped her Schiaparelli set for custom GapStudio by Zac Posen to perform the most theatrical of opening numbers. The floor-length sequin number featured an exaggerated off-the-shoulder collar in white, plus a matching waist band. Erivo is the latest A-lister to wear Posen's atelier, following Demi Moore, Laura Harrier, Cara Delevingne, and more.
After a commercial break, Erivo reappeared in a feather-embellished little black dress, courtesy of Marni Spring 2025. Her exact LBD was the closing look in the 54-piece collection. If you look closely enough, you'll see the rhinestones mimicked the shape of roses, while cartoon-ish feather cutouts cascaded down the ankle-length skirt.
Next, Erivo channeled Ariana Grande's Wicked character, Glinda, in a voluminous Marc Jacobs moment. Seen on the Spring 2025 runway, the hot pink midi dress was covered head to toe in oversized sequins. Meanwhile, her ankle-length skirt channeled the popular bubble-hem silhouette.
Always on board for a menswear-inspired 'fit, Erivo's next set took cues from the 2025 Met Gala dress code, "Tailored For You." On top, she layered a white button-down underneath a white Dolce & Gabbana suit jacket, adorned with statement lapels. Her undone satin bow tie upped the overarching masculine energy.
Marking her second velvet style of the night, the Tony Award winner next stole the show in a strapless peplum top and matching trousers, with a bejeweled cape overtop. The chocolate brown combo debuted on the Ashi Studio Spring 2025 Couture runway in late January.
While singing "Tomorrow" from Annie with Sara Bareilles, Erivo shined in two-tone sequins from Valentino Fall 2025. The shoulder-padded, long-sleeve dress was mostly black with the occasional metallic gold panel. It was a dramatic, yet demure choice during the livestream's "In Memoriam" section.
Erivo's eighth ensemble hailed from the same Ashi Studio Spring 2025 Couture collection as her velvet pantsuit. This time, she chose a velour brocade coat with billowy sleeves and a structured collar. Her sky-high platform pumps peeked out from underneath the tea-length hem.
Next up? A vintage-looking LBD from Richard Quinn Fall 2025. The strapless style was engulfed by a pale pink satin overlay, which added a retro, '50s-esque finish. Erivo took cues straight from the catwalk with opera gloves, a rose around her waist, and a bold diamond necklace.
In true Broadway fashion, Erivo saved her most dramatic dress for last: a purple feather-embellished gown. The off-the-shoulder number stood out on stage, thanks to the feathery neckline, hip-high slits, and rhinestone embroidery. Extra points for her Christian Louboutin "So Kate" heels, which were also a vibrant violet shade.
But wait—there's more. Once the final award was presented, Erivo kept up her style streak at an intimate after-party. Her post-show 'fit felt right up her Wicked-inspired alley, complete with a sheer bodice, a peek-a-boo bralette, and a tiered mini skirt. She paired the witchy LBD with balletcore red-bottoms from Christian Louboutin.
While Wicked: For Good fêtes are still months away, Erivo's style at the Tony Awards was practically a press tour in itself.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.
