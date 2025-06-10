Back in the early 2000s, Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera, and Jennifer Aniston cemented bandanas as the ultimate cool-girl top. Fast forward to Miu Miu's Spring 2024 runway, and creative director Miuccia Prada gave the early aughts essential new life.

So far, Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, Sydney Sweeney, Kylie Jenner, and most recently, Doechii have sported the same design in multiple Y2K-coded colors. Sure, the Spring 2024 season has come and gone, but on June 9 at the 2025 BET Awards, Doechii proved the set's staying power.

Yesterday, the "Denial Is A River" singer swept the 24th annual ceremony, taking home the trophies for Female Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year, Collaboration, Album of the Year, Viewer's Choice, and BET Her. She did so in mainly Miu Miu, thanks to her stylist, Sam Woolf.

"In the last four or five months, we've really created this aesthetic and mood board and have been bouncing ideas off of each other for this preppy office siren world," Woolf told Harper's Bazaar in a Dec. 2024 interview discussing his star client's style. Miu Miu's catalog complements Doechii's avant-prep aesthetic to a T, as evidenced by her latest look. On top, the 26-year-old chose the red bandana, lined in metallic gold along the triangular hem. Similar to the runway model, Doechii slipped on the matching midi skirt, complete with oversized pleats and gold trim. She upped the early-aughts energy with the double-belt trend, plus slim sunglasses, chunky hoop earrings, and statement bangles in various shades and sizes. To finish, the Grammy winner wore slingback heels from Jimmy Choo, adorned with blue flower corsages.

Doechii brings her fashion A-game at the 2025 BET Awards in a celeb-favorite Miu Miu bandana. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Later than evening, Doechii took center stage with Miu Miu's Hadid-approved Arcadie bag in tow. She used one of her acceptance speeches to "speak up for all oppressed people," including Black people, Latino people, trans people, people in Gaza, and those affected by the ICE raids. "Trump is using military forces to stop a protest," Doechii said in her speech. "I want you all to consider what kind of government it appears to be when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us.”

The rapper frequently uses her platform to make big statements, especially during award season. At the 2025 Grammy Awards, she dedicated her Best Rap Album win to Black women. "I know that there is some Black girl out there, so many Black women out there that are watching me right now, and I want to tell you, you can do it, anything is possible," she shared on stage. "You're exactly who you need to be to be right where you are and I am a testimony."

Doechii takes center stage at the 2025 BET Awards in a Miu Miu bandana set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The outfit Doechii chose for her now-viral speech has been around since Oct. 2023, so it's unsurprisingly made the rounds among the celebrity set. One of the first A-listers to give it a go was Sydney Sweeney, a consistent Miu Miu muse. Days before the 2024 Met Gala, the Euphoria star announced her arrival in a denim version of Doechii's bandana.

Instead of the pleated Spring 2024 skirt, she wore low-waisted jeans and peek-a-boo underwear. Sweeney's accessories were equally retro-inspired, including the Wander Matelassé Hobo Mini-Bag.

In May 2024, Sydney Sweeney was spotted in NYC in a denim Miu Miu bandana. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The next month, Jenner boarded the bandana bandwagon. In Paris, the multi-hyphenate styled a leather version of Doechii's look, which featured the crop top and the low-waisted midi skirt. On her shoulder was a "fits everything" leather hobo bag from—you guessed it—Miu Miu. Strappy The Row sandals gave her two-piece a summery feel.

In June, Kylie Jenner sported Miu Miu's leather bandana top and matching skirt in Paris. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Fast forward to July, when Hadid attended the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in head-to-toe Miu Miu—a fitting selection for the brand ambassador. The supermodel channeled method dressing with a mustard yellow homage to Hugh Jackman's character, Wolverine.

Alongside the entirely leather look, Hadid leaned into the exposed underwear trend with a cotton navy blue pair. Then, a thick, 2000s-esque brown belt cinched her low-waisted skirt. She accessorized with the Arcadie bag (also in mustard), black slingback heels, and chunky bangles à la Doechii.

In July 2024, Gigi Hadid wears Miu Miu's bandana top and skirt at the 'Deadpool & Wolverine" premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

But wait—there's more. In August, Kardashian twinned with Hadid in the same mustard yellow bandana. However, she swapped out the leather midi with suede trousers, which coordinated to her $26,950 Hermès Birkin 35, also in sleek suede. Hadid's bold bangles were replaced by the Skims founder's fluffy Pomeranian, Sushi.

Kim Kardashian wears the same leather bandana as Gigi Hadid in Paris. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since the bandana's debut nearly two years ago, Miu Miu has sustained its success with numerous recreations. The Italian brand now offers suede, linen, poplin, and more interpretations of the Spring 2024 style. So, there are plenty of bandanas for other celebrities to take on the awards show circuit.

There's more to Doechii's take than simply endorsing a popular shirt. As Woolf explained to The New York Times, "[Doechii] just thinks outside the box, and she likes being vulnerable, and she likes showing things that you’re not meant to show." Her twist on the resurgent bandana top is yet another example of her authentic approach to style.