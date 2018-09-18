Sandra Oh Brought Her Parents to the Emmys and It Was Too Cute for Words

Sandra Oh is already a record-breaker tonight: The actress is the first actor of Asian descent to be nominated for an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Oh plays MI6 agent Eve Polastri on BBC America's Killing Eve. And who better to celebrate a big milestone than dear old Mom and Dad? On the Emmys red carpet, the actress brought along her parents, and along the way the trio stopped to talk to reporters on the red carpet.

When Variety asked "how proud they were" of their daughter, Mrs. Oh said, "Oh it's very much, I'm so proud of her," and she then gave her daughter an adorable peck on the cheek, which was immortalized in adorable GIF form.

Is there anything more sweeter than this moment with Sandra Oh and her mom? #Emmys pic.twitter.com/2N6S9KA3YX — Emmy Awardee Sandra Oh💥 (@SandraMijuOh) September 17, 2018

The actress was then asked,"What would little Sandra be thinking right now?" Oh stopped to think for a moment, then responded, "That it happened. Yes. It happened."

Sandra Oh's parents, Mr. and Mrs. Oh, share how proud they are of their daughter #Emmys https://t.co/QILf2nBd4b pic.twitter.com/9vZcPWxK9l — Variety (@Variety) September 17, 2018

Oh has previously spoken to Time about how she navigates her career as a woman of color. "There are certain people who can be open-minded and see beyond that unconscious bias when they’re casting and certain people who can’t. I’ve worked with a lot of the people who can, and they happen to be women and women of color," she said. "There are people who get me and people who don’t. And I don’t care to work with the people who don’t get me."

Oh is up against Elisabeth Moss, Claire Foy, Keri Russell, Evan Rachel Wood, and Tatiana Maslany f0r the Lead Actress in a Drama Series award.