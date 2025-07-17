On July 16, Megan Thee Stallion hosted the first-ever Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City, three years after she launched the non-profit to honor her late parents. The night of firsts continued on the red carpet. Outside Gotham Hall, the Grammy winner hard-launched her relationship with Dallas Mavericks basketball player Klay Thompson. They matched each other's glamorous energy for the couple's red carpet debut, but Megan stole the show in custom Off-White.

The "Savage" rapper set the black-tie bar with help from her stylist, Eric Archibald. Hand-in-hand with Thompson, Megan Thee Stallion looked glamorous in a halter-neck gown, with an on-brand keyhole cut-out atop the corseted bodice.

The drop-waist belt shined even more than the dress's black satin. Columns of contrasting beads wrapped around her hips and met in the center, giving her LBD a splash of summer style. Its shape mimicked the scarf-belt trend, co-signed by Lola Tung, Alexa Chung, and Kylie Jenner this season. Since her beaded belt fulfilled the shimmer quota, Megan opted for minimal jewelry. Diamond stud earrings and matching rings finished her hard-launch look.

Megan Thee Stallion hard-launched her relationship in an ornate Off-White gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before her hosting duties began, Megan gushed with Page Six about her new romance. “I have never dated somebody so kind," she told the outlet. Given that she usually delivers solo step-and-repeats, the A-lister felt extra "grateful that he’s here by my side and he feels the same way about me.”

"This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy," she added, sharing a kiss with her significant other just moments later.

After chatting with Page Six, Megan gave Klay a quick kiss. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now that her relationship is public, Megan Thee Stallion's WAG era can officially begin. She's already a pro at court-side style. In April 2024, she caught an L.A. Lakers game in a plunging black top, plus a neon green Hermès Birkin with a rumored price tag of $16,500. So, keep an eye on the next Dallas Mavericks game come July 18.

