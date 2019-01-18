Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani Are Starring In A Rom-Com And Now I Am Complete

Ever since Crazy Rich Asians became the breakout romantic comedy of last year, it feels that the tide is turning on what the leads of romantic comedies look like. We're moving away from our Jennifer Anistons and Kate Hudsons and now we've got Taraji P. Henson, Constance Wu, Dewanda Wise, Gina Rodriguez, and Issa Rae. We're in the age of the Woman of Color Romantic Lead, and I, for one, am Here For It. As someone who's constantly hollering about the importance of representation, imagine how elated I was when news broke that Issa Rae and The Big Sick star Kumail Nanjiani are set to star opposite each other in The Lovebirds, a romantic comedy for Paramount.

Not only are they starring but they're also both set to executive produce, because #getthatmoney. The film will reunite Nanjiani with his The Big Sick director, Michael Showalter.

Per Variety, the synopsis of the film sounds legit: "The story focuses on a couple on the verge of a break-up who become involved in a murder mystery." That plot synopsis is giving me Game Night meets And Then There Were None vibes, and I'm not mad about it.

But really, we should all be thrilled about this: Inclusivity, even in romantic comedies, is important. Representation is important. And with Kumail and Issa's comedic timing and likely great chemistry, you can bet you'll find me back row (it's the movies, no one sits front row) with my popcorn, ready to fall in love alongside them.

