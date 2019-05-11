image
Renee Zellweger Is Unrecognizable as Judy Garland in the First 'Judy' Trailer

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Roadside Attractions
  • The first trailer for Judy, the upcoming Judy Garland biopic starring Renee Zellweger in the titular role, is out now.
    • Zellweger is unrecognizable in character as the late, iconic actress, and can be heard singing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" from The Wizard of Oz in the trailer.
      • The film, directed by Rupert Goold, is set to be released this fall and is already (predictably) generating Oscar buzz, particularly for Zellweger's portrayal of Garland.

        Renee Zellweger has basically transformed into another human, and that human is Judy Garland.

        Zellweger is playing the late actress in the upcoming biopic, Judy, and the first trailer is finally here to prove that the actresses are doppelgangers and we never even realized it. In the trailer, Zellweger can be heard singing Garland's iconic "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" from The Wizard of Oz and it will give you chills.

        The film, which focuses on Garland's five-week run at The Talk of the Town, sees Garland look back on her 30-year career, from her the beginnings of her global fame with The Wizard of Oz to her later struggles.

        According to director Rupert Goold, Zellweger was the only choice for the role.

        "I felt Renee was uniquely qualified to play Judy," he told ET Online. "First, because she is a great, Oscar-winning dramatic actress. Second, she is a wonderful comedienne. And third, I knew from Chicago that she could sing. I made it clear to Renee that I wasn't looking for an impersonation of Judy Garland's inimitable voice, but what I wanted was for Renee to make the songs her own and this she did to thrilling effect."

        Watch the trailer for yourself below:


        Judy is set to hit theaters September 27, 2019.

