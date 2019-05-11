Renee Zellweger Is Unrecognizable as Judy Garland in the First 'Judy' Trailer

The first trailer for Judy, the upcoming Judy Garland biopic starring Renee Zellweger in the titular role, is out now.

Zellweger is unrecognizable in character as the late, iconic actress, and can be heard singing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" from The Wizard of Oz in the trailer.

The film, directed by Rupert Goold, is set to be released this fall and is already (predictably) generating Oscar buzz, particularly for Zellweger's portrayal of Garland.

The film, which focuses on Garland's five-week run at The Talk of the Town, sees Garland look back on her 30-year career, from her the beginnings of her global fame with The Wizard of Oz to her later struggles.

According to director Rupert Goold, Zellweger was the only choice for the role.

"I felt Renee was uniquely qualified to play Judy," he told ET Online. "First, because she is a great, Oscar-winning dramatic actress. Second, she is a wonderful comedienne. And third, I knew from Chicago that she could sing. I made it clear to Renee that I wasn't looking for an impersonation of Judy Garland's inimitable voice, but what I wanted was for Renee to make the songs her own and this she did to thrilling effect."

Watch the trailer for yourself below:

Judy is set to hit theaters September 27, 2019.

