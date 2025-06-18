Reese Witherspoon Nails the Casual Cannes Dress Code in an Alexander McQueen Little White Dress

It's giving Elle Woods in the French Riviera.

Reese Witherspoon wears a little white dress during Cannes Lions International Festival Of Creativity 2025.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Meguire Hennes's avatar
By
published
in News

The 2025 Cannes Film Festival concluded on May 24, but the South of France is still flooded with A-listers. Soon after Cannes queens Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell jetted back to Hollywood, the French Riviera became the backdrop for the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Starting on June 16, the week-long fête brings together the world's leading creative, marketing, and advertising innovators, including multi-hyphenate Reese Witherspoon. On the third day of programming, the Oscar winner took center stage to chat all things Hello Sunshine, her media company. She also announced the launch of Sunnie, a new Gen Z-focused label “designed to inspire the next generation of young women to reclaim their time, follow their curiosity, and step into their power," according to a press release.

For Hello Sunshine's session, Witherspoon's stylist, Petra Flannery, outfitted the founder in a little white dress—a Cannes staple previously embraced by Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, and more. The Cruel Intentions star gave classic workwear a French Riviera-inspired flair in a $2,500 Alexander McQueen mini, complete with a square neck, gathered short-sleeves, and a knee-length skirt.

Reese Witherspoon wears a little white dress during Cannes Lions International Festival Of Creativity 2025.

Reese Witherspoon wears a LWD during the Cannes Lions International Festival Of Creativity 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The white theme continued onto Witherspoon's footwear: suede pumps from Larroudé. Her sky-high heels had an Elle Woods-esque aura with center straps mimicking the shape of Mary Janes. To finish, Witherspoon frosted herself with textured earrings, bracelets, and mismatched rings, all in gold.

Alexander McQueen, Women's Wool Silk Mini Dress in Ivory
Alexander McQueen
Women's Wool Silk Mini Dress

Larroudé, Deena by Larroudé Pump in Mushroom Grey Suede
Larroudé
Deena by Larroudé Pump in Mushroom Grey Suede

Usually, Witherspoon maintains a low profile—she hasn't walked a red carpet since the WSJ Innovator Awards in Oct. 2024. No matter how long her hiatus is, however, the Legally Blonde actor stays true to classic attire. Before Cannes, she was last spotted at the F1 Academy documentary premiere styling another LWD, which bared a striking resemblance to her McQueen moment.

The short-sleeve mini hailed from Oscar de la Renta, and spotlighted a high neck, a monochrome belt, and gold brooches on each pocket. The only major difference? It was made entirely of tweed. Witherspoon even wore similar pumps: patent leather Christian Louboutins—her signature footwear brand for decades.

Reese Witherspoon wears a little white dress in May 2025.

Reese Witherspoon takes center stage in May 2025 wearing a luxe LWD.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Short Sleeve Cutout Hem Tweed Dress
Oscar de la Renta
Short Sleeve Cutout Hem Tweed Dress

While Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Hailey Bieber are making a strong case for a little black dress takeover this summer, Witherspoon proved luxe LWDs still deserve their time to shine.

Shop White Dresses Inspired by Reese Witherspoon

Malvina Linen Dress
Reformation
Malvina Linen Dress

Theory, Puff Sleeve Mini Dress in City Poplin
Theory
Puff Sleeve Mini Dress in City Poplin

Mickie Dress
Cult Gaia
Mickie Dress

Priscilla Mini Dress
Clea
Priscilla Mini Dress

Sunday Best, Martine Poplin Shortsleeve Dress
Sunday Best
Martine Poplin Shortsleeve Dress

Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.