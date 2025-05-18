Jennifer Lawrence Secretly Changes Into Another Exquisite Dior Gown During Her Cannes Film Festival Premiere
The one-shoulder couture gown couldn't have been more different from her first dress of the night.
Jennifer Lawrence arrived at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival premiere of her new thriller movie, Die, My Love, in a white custom Dior gown, and emerged from the screening in a completely different outfit. Posing next to co-star Robert Pattinson on the Cannes red carpet, Lawrence's second Dior gown of the night couldn't have been more distinct from the first.
Lawrence's swift costume change was revealed by an X post, showing the cast during the audience's 9-minute standing ovation for the movie. Having walked into the screening in her white Dior gown, the Joy star—who is styled by Jamie Mizrahi—could be seen wearing a black Dior couture gown from the fashion house's Fall 2024 collection after the film finished. The sumptuous black dress features one sleeve, which turns into a cleverly draped train at the back of the gown.
The Hunger Games icon posed next to her co-star, Twilight heartthrob Pattinson, on the red carpet.
For accessories, the Oscar-winning actress wore black Tati Sandals by Aquazzura, a Dior Couture necklace, which she wore in her hair, and Ana Khouri Ethereal Earrings, taken from the designer's 2017 collection.
Lawrence's exact gown appeared on the runway for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Fall 2024 show at the Musée Rodin in Paris on June 24, 2024.
When she arrived to the red carpet, Lawrence was wearing a custom version of Dior's "Poulenc" gown, dating back to 1949. The white dress, consisting of pleated taffeta and cascading layers of material, was cinched at the waist with a silk tie.
Mizrahi shared photos of Lawrence's gown on Instagram, along with the references used to recreate the beautiful silhouette.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
16 Essentials to Get Your Best Skin This Summer
They start at just $11.
-
Jennifer Lawrence Revisits Her Bridal Style in Custom Dior
The actress arrived at the 'Die, My Love' premiere with her husband, Cooke Maroney, and a wedding-appropriate Dior reference.
-
King Charles "Postponed" Major Milestone for Kate and William
The Prince and Princess of Wales might be waiting quite some time.
-
Jennifer Lawrence's Custom Dior Cannes Red Carpet Gown Revisits Her Bridal Style
The actress arrived at the 'Die, My Love' premiere with her husband, Cooke Maroney, and a wedding-appropriate Dior reference.
-
Amal Clooney's Archival John Galliano for Christian Dior Gown Teases the Strict Cannes Film Festival Dress Code
Her surprise solo appearance on the red carpet—and sumptuous train—captured everyone's attention.
-
Katie Holmes Confirms the Cargo Pant Trend Is Officially Back in an Ethereal Semi-Sheer Blouse
The director and actress completed her outfit with patent pointed-toe heels.
-
Bella Hadid Acquires a Legendary Vintage Cannes Red Carpet Dress—Just Not for the Film Festival
She can take her vintage trove wherever she wants.
-
Of Course Angelina Jolie's 2025 Cannes Red Carpet Comeback Involves Her Favorite Quiet Luxury Label
It's like she never left.
-
Natalie Portman's Cannes Red Carpet Dior Gown Wins the Palm d'Or for Archival References
She referenced Dior's storied 1950s designs in an entirely custom gown.
-
Kristen Stewart Subtly Challenges the Cannes Film Festival Dress Code in a Sheer Skirt
She found a way to incorporate a nearly-naked element.
-
Bella Hadid’s Studded Suede Bag Proves the Boho Trend Is Definitely Back
The model co-signed the retro trend while wearing a vintage-inspired tote.