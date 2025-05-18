Jennifer Lawrence Secretly Changes Into Another Exquisite Dior Gown During Her Cannes Film Festival Premiere

The one-shoulder couture gown couldn't have been more different from her first dress of the night.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a black Dior gown after the premiere of Die, My Love alongside Robert Pattinson at Cannes Film Festival
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Amy Mackelden's avatar
By
published
in News

Jennifer Lawrence arrived at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival premiere of her new thriller movie, Die, My Love, in a white custom Dior gown, and emerged from the screening in a completely different outfit. Posing next to co-star Robert Pattinson on the Cannes red carpet, Lawrence's second Dior gown of the night couldn't have been more distinct from the first.

Lawrence's swift costume change was revealed by an X post, showing the cast during the audience's 9-minute standing ovation for the movie. Having walked into the screening in her white Dior gown, the Joy star—who is styled by Jamie Mizrahi—could be seen wearing a black Dior couture gown from the fashion house's Fall 2024 collection after the film finished. The sumptuous black dress features one sleeve, which turns into a cleverly draped train at the back of the gown.

The Hunger Games icon posed next to her co-star, Twilight heartthrob Pattinson, on the red carpet.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a black Dior gown after the premiere of Die, My Love alongside Robert Pattinson at Cannes Film Festival

Jennifer Lawrence wears a black Dior gown after the premiere of Die, My Love.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For accessories, the Oscar-winning actress wore black Tati Sandals by Aquazzura, a Dior Couture necklace, which she wore in her hair, and Ana Khouri Ethereal Earrings, taken from the designer's 2017 collection.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a black Dior gown after the premiere of Die, My Love alongside Robert Pattinson at Cannes Film Festival

Jennifer Lawrence on the red carpet at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lawrence's exact gown appeared on the runway for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Fall 2024 show at the Musée Rodin in Paris on June 24, 2024.

Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall 2024 fashion show at Musée Rodin in Paris on June 24, 2024

Jennifer Lawrence's Dior gown on the runway in Paris in June 2024.

(Image credit: Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images)

When she arrived to the red carpet, Lawrence was wearing a custom version of Dior's "Poulenc" gown, dating back to 1949. The white dress, consisting of pleated taffeta and cascading layers of material, was cinched at the waist with a silk tie.

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson at Cannes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mizrahi shared photos of Lawrence's gown on Instagram, along with the references used to recreate the beautiful silhouette.

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

