Jennifer Lawrence arrived at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival premiere of her new thriller movie, Die, My Love, in a white custom Dior gown, and emerged from the screening in a completely different outfit. Posing next to co-star Robert Pattinson on the Cannes red carpet, Lawrence's second Dior gown of the night couldn't have been more distinct from the first.

Lawrence's swift costume change was revealed by an X post, showing the cast during the audience's 9-minute standing ovation for the movie. Having walked into the screening in her white Dior gown, the Joy star—who is styled by Jamie Mizrahi —could be seen wearing a black Dior couture gown from the fashion house's Fall 2024 collection after the film finished. The sumptuous black dress features one sleeve, which turns into a cleverly draped train at the back of the gown.

The Hunger Games icon posed next to her co-star, Twilight heartthrob Pattinson, on the red carpet.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a black Dior gown after the premiere of Die, My Love. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For accessories, the Oscar-winning actress wore black Tati Sandals by Aquazzura, a Dior Couture necklace, which she wore in her hair, and Ana Khouri Ethereal Earrings, taken from the designer's 2017 collection.

Jennifer Lawrence on the red carpet at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lawrence's exact gown appeared on the runway for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Fall 2024 show at the Musée Rodin in Paris on June 24, 2024.

Jennifer Lawrence's Dior gown on the runway in Paris in June 2024. (Image credit: Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images)

When she arrived to the red carpet, Lawrence was wearing a custom version of Dior's "Poulenc" gown, dating back to 1949. The white dress, consisting of pleated taffeta and cascading layers of material, was cinched at the waist with a silk tie.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mizrahi shared photos of Lawrence's gown on Instagram, along with the references used to recreate the beautiful silhouette.