Lola Tung Kicks Off Her Final 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Press Tour in Vintage Dior
She's officially a Galliano girl.
John Galliano's designs have always captivated It girls. Back in the early 2000s, the British creative dressed Nicole Kidman, Céline Dion, Cate Blanchett, and even Princess Diana, during his tenure at Dior.
Fast-forward two decades: His now-vintage looks have charmed another set of stars, including Sabrina Carpenter, Jenna Ortega, Bella Hadid, Zoë Kravitz, and most recently, Lola Tung. On June 11, The Summer I Turned Pretty star solidified herself as one-to-watch on the fashion front in archival Dior by Galliano.
The 23-year-old is currently in New York to promote Season 3 of her book-to-TV series, The Summer I Turned Pretty, which hits Amazon Prime on July 16. Yesterday afternoon, she attended the premiere of the final season's trailer at the Crosby Street Hotel. A few hours later, she headed to an after-party wearing the aforementioned Dior Spring 2004 dress, sourced by her stylist, Britt Mccamey.
The thigh-length mini featured a graphic print inspired by neo-traditional tattoos. This multi-color motif continued through the entire collection, particularly on mesh bodysuits underneath outerwear. As for Tung's mini, however, the tattooed pattern was front-and-center, trimmed with hot pink tulle along the sweetheart neckline and the skirt's hem. It seems her 23-year-old mini was listed by Borderline Vintage, a confinement boutique in SoHo. The same style is also available on eBay.
From there, Tung upped the Y2K vibes with a butter yellow shoulder bag, covered in mismatched charms. Her blue satin sandals were equally retro, thanks to the rhinestone bow on each toe. Starfish-shaped earrings completed Tung's after-hours attire.
Since Tung is a hardcore Swiftie, we wouldn't be surprised if her latest look had deeper meaning. Perhaps she's hinting her character's Season 3 style will take a fashionable yet flirty turn. In the three-minute trailer (which dropped yesterday), the camera pans to Belly, a.k.a. Tung in a cherry-printed little white dress. A few seconds later, she reappears in a red two-piece, complete with a micro-mini skirt.
In Season 2, Belly's outfits leaned more reserved and minimalistic. We won't know for sure until July 6, but maybe Belly will go the vintage route for a date night with Jeremiah.
Tung's press tour is off to a stellar start. With an after-party 'fit this divine, I can only imagine how chic she'll look at the official premiere.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.
