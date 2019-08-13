Excuse me: Did you know Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston were executive producing and starring in an upcoming TV drama about the morning news industry? Did you know Steve Carell would be playing "a morning show anchor who is struggling to maintain relevance in a changing media landscape," or that Gugu Mbatha-Raw would play "the whip-smart and charming head booker of talent"? And if the answer's yes, why on earth didn't you tell me?!

On Monday, the first teaser trailer dropped for The Morning Show, and I'm extremely mad that this is the first I've heard of this show's existence. There's no footage of any of the stars, only audio, as the Hollywood Reporter notes. Jennifer's character, still unnamed, declares, "Guess what? America loves me," while Steve Carell's anchor Mitch Kessler says, "I feel like people are screaming for honest conversation." Reese's character, also unnamed, chimes in with, "I think they want to know the person behind the facade."

Sounds like we're in for some Serious. Newsroom. Drama. Will Jennifer's character compromise the truth to maintain America's love? Will Mitch Kessler rip the scales from America's eyes in pursuit of said honest conversation? Will Reese stumble as she negotiates the line between personal and private? I don't know! This is wild speculation! The trailer tells us basically nothing!

Here's what we do know, according to Vulture: The Morning Show will drop in the fall as one of the flagship shows on Apple TV+.Nestor Carbonell, Billy Crudup, and Mark Duplass will also star, while Mimi Leder will direct and Kerry Ehrin will serve as showrunner. It's inspired by Top of the Morning by Brian Stelter, a behind-the-scenes insight into the Today show.

According to Reese, the show will be "a high-velocity thrill ride in which we pose questions without easy answers." I'm sold, Reese! Can you please keep me in the loop in future?

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here