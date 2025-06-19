Almost 30 years after the hit ‘00s series Dawson’s Creek arrived on our screens, screenwriter and showrunner Kevin Williamson is returning to North Carolina for his next adventure. The Waterfront is set in the fictional town of Havenport, North Carolina, and centers on the wealthy Buckley family, who own a failing local fishery and will do anything to keep their business alive. Tudum called this series Williamson’s “most personal work yet,” and Netflix has described it as being inspired by a true story from the creator’s family history (though the exact details have mostly been kept under wraps).

The Waterfront is chock-full of recognizable actors who have appeared in everything from streaming series to Oscar -nominated films. Here’s a breakdown of the major players in the latest Netflix drama series as it hits streaming on June 19, 2025.

Holt McCallany as Harlan Buckley

Harlan is the patriarch of the reigning Buckley family, whom McCallany describes as “morally ambiguous.” Tudum expanded by saying, “He loves his whiskey and he’s been known to veer into illegal territory to build his business. Harlan has also suffered two heart attacks, resulting in him taking a step away from the family business. However, certain developments have him rethinking that decision.”

Holt McCallany , 61, might look familiar for appearing as FBI Special Agent Bill Tench on the acclaimed, David Fincher-helmed Netflix hit Mindhunter. He has also appeared in films, including the classic ‘90s drama Fight Club, the 2023 sports biopic The Iron Claw, Nightmare Alley, and this year’s action blockbuster Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Maria Bello as Belle Buckley

Married to Harlan, Belle is described as “a complex woman who is running the fishery in questionable ways” by Tudum. Williamson based the two patriarchs on his parents, likening Belle’s “unstoppable nature” to that of his mother.

Maria Bello , 58, earned an Emmy nomination for her work in the Emmy-winning series Beef , as well as Golden Globe nominations for her appearances in films like 2005’s A History of Violence and 2003’s The Cooler. Bello also played Anna Del Amico for one season of the hit medical drama ER and starred in three seasons of NCIS. Her other film roles include Coyote Ugly, Secret Window, Thank You for Smoking, and Grown Ups.

Melissa Benoist as Bree Buckley

Bree is the “intelligent and hot-tempered” daughter of Harlan and Belle, whose struggle with sobriety has cost her custody of her son. Benoist described her character to Tudum as someone who is “reactive. She doesn’t always necessarily think everything through. She’s impulsive, but she’s incredibly loyal. She has so much love to give and she’s so desperate to be loved and to belong.”

Melissa Benoist , 36, is best known for playing the titular Supergirl on the CBS/CW series, appearing as the character in other shows within the Arrowverse, including The Flash, Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman. She first hit the scene with a role on Glee and has appeared in films like Whiplash, Patriots Day, and The Longest Ride.

Jake Weary as Cane Buckley

Bree’s younger brother, Cane, has a complicated relationship with his father, whom he is always trying to impress. He’s charming, which helps in his efforts to run the family fishery business, and Tudum calls the money his work brings him a “Band-Aid for the life he got…Instead of the one he wanted.”

Jake Weary , 35, is best known for starring as Deron Cody on Animal Kingdom from 2016 to 2022. He got his big break playing Luke Snyder on the soap opera As The World Turns and has also appeared on the NBC drama Chicago Fire and The Walking Dead: Dead City, as well as horror films It Follows and It Chapter Two.

Danielle Campbell as Peyton Buckley

Peyton is Cane’s wife, a former debutante and a stereotypical Southern belle. She and Cane have an 8-year-old daughter, and Peyton is supportive of Cane as he deals with his difficult relationship with his dad. Campbell told Tudum, “She knows so much more than she lets on…she’s storing it and ready to use it at a later date.”

Danielle Campbell , 30, rose to fame on The Vampire Diaries spinoff The Originals, though she got her start on the series Prison Break. Campbell also worked in the Disney Channel universe early in her career, appearing in the Disney XD series Zeke and Luther and then starring in the 2010 Disney Channel Original Movie Starstruck, as well as the Disney movie Prom opposite Nicholas Braun and Aimee Teegarden. She previously worked with Williamson on the thriller series Tell Me a Story.

Brady Hepner as Diller Hopkins

Diller is Bree’s son, who now lives with his father after her mother lost custody due to her substance abuse issues. Diller has a strained relationship with his mother and instead idolizes his grandfather, Harlan.

Brady Hepner , 19, is best known for appearing in the well-received 2023 film The Holdovers . He can also be seen in the horror film The Black Phone and the series Chicago Fire.

Rafael L. Silva as Shawn Wilson

Shawn is one of the locals in the small North Carolina town, working as a bartender for the Buckleys. While he’s intrigued by family, according to Tudum, “he carries a secret that could upend them forever.”

Rafael Silva , 31, rose to prominence for playing first responder Carlos Reyes in the series 9-1-1: Lone Star. He also appeared in an episode of Madam Secretary in 2019.

Humberly González as Jenna Tate

After a stint working in the city, journalist Jenna returns to her hometown to care for her ailing father. Jenna is Cane’s high school sweetheart, and her arrival in town brings up old feelings for both of them.

Humberly González , 33, appeared in all three seasons of Ginny & Georgia . Before that, she had guest and recurring roles in shows like Orphan Black and Utopia Falls. She voiced and played the lead role in the 2024 video game Star Wars: Outlaws, for which she received multiple award nominations.

Dave Annable as Wes Larsen

Wes is a local businessman with his sights set on working with the Buckleys. But, Tudum asks, “Is that all he wants?”

Dave Annable, 45, is best known for his lead role on the long-running ABC drama Brothers & Sisters. He also starred in the TV shows What/If, Heartbeat, 666 Park Avenue, and can currently be seen on the Paramount+ series Special Ops: Lioness.

Topher Grace as Grady

Tudum bills Grady as “the baddie.” He’s a wealthy new resident in Havenport who is ready to “shake things up for the Buckleys.” According to Grace, “there’s nothing Grady won’t do. But on top of it, he’s also very polished and very well-educated.”

Topher Grace , 46, broke out on the teen comedy That ‘70s Show, where he played Eric Forman. He also reprised the role in the sequel series That ‘90s Show. In film, he’s appeared in BlacKkKlansman, Interstellar, Under the Silver Lake, and as Venom in Spider-Man 3.

Michael Gaston as Sheriff Clyde Porter

Sheriff Porter is one of Harlan’s oldest friends, though their disparate upbringings caused some tension in the friendship. “Harlan grew up on the big house on the beach. Porter has always had a chip on his shoulder about not having enough,” Williamson told Tudum.

Michael Gaston , 62, might be recognizable from roles on Prison Break, Jericho, The Sopranos, and The Mentalist. In film, he’s also appeared in Bridge of Spies, Double Jeopardy, and Inception.

Gerardo Celasco as DEA Agent Marcus Sanchez

DEA Agent Sanchez “blows into town like a hurricane” when an accident occurs in Havenport.

Gerardo Celasco , 43, played Miguel Lopez-Fitzgerald on the daytime drama Passions for seven seasons. He has appeared in How to Get Away with Murder, Devil in Ohio, and The Haves and the Have Nots on TV, as well as the films Moneyball and Battleship.

Andrew Call as Deputy Sawyer

According to Deadline , Deputy Sawyer is “a well-meaning cop who’s unaware of the dangers he’s about to get himself into.”

Andrew Call is best known for starring in the film Space Cadet opposite Emma Roberts . He has also appeared in TV series like Harlem, Z: The Beginning of Everything, and Daredevil: Born Again. Primarily a stage actor, he appeared in Grease Live! and can currently be seen starring as King George in Hamilton on Broadway.