Calling all Bridgerton fans who want a bit more girl squad power in their irreverent period drama: it's time to check out The Buccaneers. Apple TV+'s new show, inspired by Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel of the same name, stars an ensemble including Kristine Frøseth and Christina Hendricks and follows a group of young American women who turn London upside down when they debut in the old-fashioned social scene ready to find eligible husbands. The beloved first season, which concluded on December 13, wrapped up eight episodes of whirlwind romances, coming-of-age soul-searching, anachronistic needle drops, and Gilded Age fashions. Thankfully for fans, just days later, Apple TV+ announced that the witty series has been renewed for a second season.

"It’s been a complete thrill to watch people all over the world fall in love with these characters, who’ve been brought to such vibrant life by our spectacular cast," series creator Katherine Jakeways said in a statement. "We know season one left audiences desperate to know what’s next for our buccaneers, so I’m absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to explore the further adventures of this smart, joyful, messy sisterhood."

When will 'The Buccaneers' season 2 come out?

Now that Hollywood is restarting production post the 2023 WGA and SAG strikes, there is a chance that The Buccaneers could return at the same time next year, around late fall or winter 2024/2025.

Which of the cast will return for 'The Buccaneers' season 2?

Apple TV+ has confirmed that the main ensemble cast will be returning, including Kristine Frøseth (Nan St. George), Alisha Boe (Conchita Closson), Josie Totah (Mabel Elmsworth), Aubri Ibrag (Lizzy Elmsworth), Imogen Waterhouse (Jinny St. George), Christina Hendricks (Mrs. St. George), Mia Threapleton (Honoria Marable), Josh Dylan (Lord Richard Marable), Guy Remmers (Theo, Duke of Tintagel), Matthew Broome (Guy Thwarte), and Barney Fishwick (Lord James Seadown).

What will 'The Buccaneers' season 2 be about?

The season 1 finale wraps up the main arc of Nan St. George's love triangle (are you Team Theo or Team Guy?) with her lavish wedding. However, there are several cliffhangers tee'ing up the second season, including Jinny's abusive marriage, Mr. and Mrs. St. George's divorce, and the identity of Nan's birth mother. Readers of Wharton's source novel will know that Nan's marriage came very early on in the pages, so there's still plenty of drama in store for all of the girls to deal with after they say "I do." Plus, since the book was famously unfinished, Jakeways and the creative team have plenty of room to apply their own spin to the story.

What have the cast and crew said about 'The Buccaneers' season 2?

In an interview with Town & Country, Kristine Frøseth, a.k.a. Nan St. George, told the outlet that she hopes the season 2 plot goes "back to [Edith Wharton's book]."

"I think Nan and Theo have a really interesting relationship in the book and I'd actually really like to see that translate into screen," she said. "They have an awful marriage, and just the subtleties of that and how their dynamic is forced, and how she secretly wants Guy. But she also miscarries a lot, and there's a lot of pressure for her to have a baby, to have a baby boy. So that's interesting."