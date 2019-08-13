image
Cara Delevingne Opens Up About Her Relationship With Ashley Benson

image
Thomas Whiteside

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have generally kept their relationship under wraps since meeting on the set of Alex Ross Perry’s Her Smell last spring, but Delevingne recently opened up to Marie Claire for its September issue about what it was like meeting each other for the first time.

"We weren’t looking for it," Delevingne tells Marie Claire. "It was really just very authentic and natural." Delevingne even alluded to their relationship when she was honored in New York City at the Trevor Project’s fundraising gala when she received the Hero Award for her work in fighting LGBTQ youth suicide. "She’s one of the people who helped me love myself when I needed it most," referring to Benson who was sitting in the audience.

View this post on Instagram

Roxie + Cassie ⚡️♥️

A post shared by Ashley Benson (@ashleybenson) on

Fans are even convinced Ashley just got a tattoo of Cara's initials, so you can say things are pretty serious.

Read Cara Delevingne's full Marie Claire cover story where she gets real about sex, mental health, and her career here.

