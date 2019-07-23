image
Ashley Benson Revealed the Cutest Tattoo of Cara Delevingne's Initials

The couple recently celebrated one year together!

image
By Emily Dixon
image
Craig Barritt Getty Images

Ashley Benson took to Instagram to share her new sunglasses collection with eyewear brand Privé Revaux Monday, but for keen-eyed fans, the real focus was one newly-debuted tattoo. Under her left arm, the Pretty Little Liars sported the initials "CD"—and it's safe to assume those stand for Cara Delevingne, Ashley's girlfriend of at least a year. This is exactly the celebrity relationship content I'm looking for, Cara and Ashley!

As Harper's Bazaar points out, Cara's already revealed some very similar ink: an "A" tattoo in pretty much the exact same position, visible through the translucent dress she wore to the TrevorLIVE New York 2019 gala in June.

Though the pair, proud if unwitting recipients of my personal All Time Top Celebrity Couples award, have been seen together since May 2018, Cara went public on Instagram in June this year, posting a clip from a movie of them kissing. E! News asked why she chose that moment to make their relationship Instagram official: "I don't know, because it is Pride, it's been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don't know," she said. "It's been just about our one year anniversary so, why not?"

Speaking of the TrevorLIVE gala: Cara was honored with the Trevor Project Hero Award, for her work supporting their goal of ending suicide among LGBTQ young people. As she accepted the award, she said, "I also have another very special woman in this room to thank and you know who you are," as Buzzfeed reports (hint: she meant Ashley).

"She’s one of the people who help me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it," Cara continued. "She showed me what real love is and showed me how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought." She ended the tribute with four extremely cute words: "I love you, Sprinkles." Excuse me for a moment; I need three to four hours to weep.

