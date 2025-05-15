Hailey Bieber Cheats on The Row With Toteme's $520 Flip-Flops

Don't tell Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, but Hailey Bieber is cheating on their brand.

The model is one of The Row's most notorious and unwavering devotees. She owns pretty much every product they've ever sold, but has a particular affinity for their hyper-minimal footwear. Lately, though, she's been stepping out on them, in favor of a similarly simplistic style from a competing luxury brand.

It all started last March, when Bieber was seen on a dinner date with her husband Justin at Sushi Park. Dressed in her usual get-up, she wore a khaki-colored jacket and an east-west Freja bag, styled with a pair of Toteme's heeled flip-flop sandals.

At first, it seemed like a passing fling—a short dalliance, before returning to her one true love. But this brief encounter would quickly evolve into a full-fledged affair. Before long, Bieber began leaving her Cybil Mules and Dune flip-flops—even her beloved loafers—at home, choosing minimalist Scandi brand Toteme's $520 thongs instead.

Hailey Bieber leaves Sushi Park with her Toteme sandals, while husband Justin watches astounded. (Image credit: Backgrid)

They'd reunite the following month, at Coachella, and again in May, for a saucy ménage à trois with a Miu Miu windbreaker and a pair of capri pants. Just last night, Bieber was spotted with them once again—making clear this relationship is far from over.

On May 14, Bieber and her cherished sandals returned to the place where their romance first began. She met up with Kendall Jenner on Wednesday night for dinner at Sushi Park in Los Angeles.

Jenner remained loyal to their favorite brand, pairing the Terrasse shoulder bag (another of Bieber's former flames) with a smattering of The Row-inspired basics. Bieber, however, arrived with her new crush.

Hailey Bieber wore Toteme sandals with a racing jacket for dinner with Kendall Jenner. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Fresh off Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix, the model wore a fitted leather racing jacket and a Mercedes-Benz baseball cap. She styled the sporty separates with a white tee, black trousers, and, of course, her Leather Heeled Flip-Flops.

Bieber's The Row affiliation aside, the choice is still a controversial one. The merits of flip-flop sandals have been hotly debated within fashion circles for decades. You either love them or you absolutely hate them—and Bieber has clearly cast her vote. Looks like we've got a hot new couple on our hands.