Hailey Bieber Cheats on The Row With Toteme's $520 Flip-Flops
Don't tell Mary Kate and Ashley...
Don't tell Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, but Hailey Bieber is cheating on their brand.
The model is one of The Row's most notorious and unwavering devotees. She owns pretty much every product they've ever sold, but has a particular affinity for their hyper-minimal footwear. Lately, though, she's been stepping out on them, in favor of a similarly simplistic style from a competing luxury brand.
It all started last March, when Bieber was seen on a dinner date with her husband Justin at Sushi Park. Dressed in her usual get-up, she wore a khaki-colored jacket and an east-west Freja bag, styled with a pair of Toteme's heeled flip-flop sandals.
At first, it seemed like a passing fling—a short dalliance, before returning to her one true love. But this brief encounter would quickly evolve into a full-fledged affair. Before long, Bieber began leaving her Cybil Mules and Dune flip-flops—even her beloved loafers—at home, choosing minimalist Scandi brand Toteme's $520 thongs instead.
They'd reunite the following month, at Coachella, and again in May, for a saucy ménage à trois with a Miu Miu windbreaker and a pair of capri pants. Just last night, Bieber was spotted with them once again—making clear this relationship is far from over.
On May 14, Bieber and her cherished sandals returned to the place where their romance first began. She met up with Kendall Jenner on Wednesday night for dinner at Sushi Park in Los Angeles.
Jenner remained loyal to their favorite brand, pairing the Terrasse shoulder bag (another of Bieber's former flames) with a smattering of The Row-inspired basics. Bieber, however, arrived with her new crush.
Fresh off Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix, the model wore a fitted leather racing jacket and a Mercedes-Benz baseball cap. She styled the sporty separates with a white tee, black trousers, and, of course, her Leather Heeled Flip-Flops.
Bieber's The Row affiliation aside, the choice is still a controversial one. The merits of flip-flop sandals have been hotly debated within fashion circles for decades. You either love them or you absolutely hate them—and Bieber has clearly cast her vote. Looks like we've got a hot new couple on our hands.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
