Kaitlynn Carter and Brody Jenner Explained Why They Didn't Legally Marry and Discussed Their Open Relationship

They explained their decision in the finale of The Hills: New Beginnings.

By Emily Dixon
Before Kaitlynn Carter and Brody Jenner officially separated, rumors began circulating around the Hills cast and beyond about whether they were legally married, as well as the open status of their relationship (which, to be honest, was never anyone else's business). In the finale of The Hills: New Beginnings, Kaitlynn and Brody cleared it up: They were always planning to get their marriage license eventually, and their open relationship was something they both agreed on.

"Right before we went to Indonesia to get married, we started talking about getting our license here in the States, but we had a lot of like financial things that we needed to work out," Kaitlynn said. "We realized like, you know, we just want to focus on being excited about Indonesia and our wedding there, so let’s just deal with it when we get back. But we haven’t gotten around to it yet."

She also answered co-star Ashley Wahler's questions about their marriage. When Ashley asked, "So does Brody have sex with other women?" Kaitlynn responded, "Not without me being involved, okay?" She continued, "Everything with me and Brody is under my control, let’s put it that way."

Kaitlynn, who started dating Miley Cyrus after both their marriages ended (and recently posted a series of extremely cute photos of the couple), stressed that her relationship with Brody worked for them both. "There’s not one part of our relationship that I’m ashamed of or that I would do differently," she said. "I just think that the world isn’t necessarily ready to hear about all that. Not everybody is so open-minded or accepting of other people. But as long as what we’re doing is working for us, that’s the most important thing."

