Ryan Reynolds Teases Photo of His and Blake Lively's Newest Baby

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Share New Daughter Photo
Michael StewartGetty Images

Don't sleep on Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Just two weeks ago it was revealed that the couple had welcomed their third child earlier in the summer and had kept the birth of their new baby secret largely thanks to Lively staying off social media and avoiding photographers. The news was revealed just after Ryan Reynolds posted a photo to Instagram of him and his wife out to dinner in New York (which Lively then reposted herself). But so far the pair have kept the gender of their new addition as well as the baby's name private—that is until tonight, when Reynolds shared a wee bit of info on his social media.

Taking to Twitter, Reynolds shared a shot of him and Lively in a forest, both looking cozy in coats and hugging, with their baby between them. The new little person seems to be strapped to Reynolds who's hand is touching Lively's beanie-clad forehead and Lively's hands are wrapped around her husband. It's incredibly sweet, but in typical Reynolds-Lively fashion, the photo isn't a straightforward cute fam shot: Reynolds drew a smily face on top of the baby's face so we can't actually see what the baby looks like. But! The actor did drop some info about the baby in the caption accompanying the photo:

"I love B.C. 🇨🇦 I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click http://Elections.ca for voting info. #Capilano," Reynolds shared.

So...that captions seems to say it's a girl! That means three girls for Reynolds and Lively, who share daughters James, 4, and Inez, 2.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Daughters' Photos
Reynolds and Lively with daughters James and Inez in 2016.
Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Reynolds' tweet is actually an important message about climate change and a call to action for his fellow Canadians. But pairing a photo of his new baby with the tweet was a sneaky way to ensure the message would get a lot of attention. Well done, Ryan, but...spill the name now, please!

