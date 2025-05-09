A$AP Rocky Drops a Hint About the Name of His and Rihanna's Third Baby
The new little one will join brothers RZA and Riot.
At the Met Gala on Monday, Rihanna revealed that she is expecting her third child with partner A$AP Rocky. Now, Rocky has already given a little hint about the baby's name. And while the teaser the rapper shared certainly narrows things down, given the unconventional names the couple chose for their first two kids, it will still be hard to guess what baby number three will be called.
As reported by Page Six, on Wednesday, Rocky was a guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers. On the show, Seth Meyers said, "Your first two kids have 'R' names. Obviously, you and Rihanna have 'R' names."
Rocky's real name is Rakim Mayers, and Rihanna actually has a double 'R' name—her first name is Robyn while Rihanna is her middle name.
Meyers continued, "Is this a lock that the third will have an 'R' name, do you think?"
Rocky confirmed that the new baby will have an 'R' name, too. "For sure. Yes," he responded.
Rihanna and Rocky are already parents to sons RZA, who turns three this month, and Riot Rose, who will turn two in August. RZA is named after Wu-Tang Clan member RZA, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs. The name Riot was suggested by Pharrell Williams, who collaborated with Rocky on a song of the same name that came out shortly before Riot's birth. "He gave us this name thinking it was going to be a girl, because he had seen something online," Rihanna told Harper's Bazaar.
Earlier this year, Rihanna responded to an Instagram user who dissed her children's names. As reported by The Independent, on a post the Fenty Beauty founder shared about giving birth to her sons, the user wrote, "I hate their names so bad." Rihanna wrote back simply, "ok tatiana".
In the March Instagram post, Rihanna was celebrating giving birth. She shared photos of herself in the hospital shortly after welcoming each of her sons. "by far the most powerful thing I’ve ever done as a woman…my little miracles! #InternationalWomensDay," she wrote in the caption.
Now, she'll be welcoming a child for the third time. Any guesses on the name? My money's on Rihanna Jr.
Lia Beck is a writer living in Brooklyn, NY, who covers entertainment, celebrity, and lifestyle. The former celebrity news editor at Bustle, she has also written for Refinery29, Hello Giggles, Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, and more.
