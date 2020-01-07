US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-GOLDEN-GLOBES-ARRIVALS
Brad Pitt Called His Personal Life a "Disaster" in an Interview With Leonardo DiCaprio

"I’m just like, trash mag fodder," Pitt said.

image
By Emily Dixon
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images

Sunday's Golden Globes sparked a renewed interest in Brad Pitt's personal life—although, as one of the most heavily documented men in the world, that interest never really went away. It turns out Pitt has a pretty great sense of humor about both his private life and the unrelenting media interest in it: During an appearance on the podcast WTF with Marc Maron, alongside Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, he called his personal life a "disaster." Tell us what you really think, Brad!

For a bit of context: As People reports, host Maron asked Pitt and DiCaprio when they knew they'd become really, really famous. For DiCaprio, the realization struck after the release of "a film called Titanic" (yes, we know of it, Leo), when he spotted four black SUVs following him. (It doesn't happen so much these days, DiCaprio added.)

Pitt jokingly told his co-star, "I’m a little disgruntled with you,” adding, “I’m just like, trash mag fodder. I don’t know…because of my disaster of a personal life, probably." Don't be so hard on yourself, Brad!

A little snippet of said personal life was on display at the Golden Globes—namely, his relationship with ex Jennifer Aniston, who he called a "good friend" in an interview. If you haven't already, please treat yourself to this compilation of Aniston's reactions during Pitt's acceptance speech for the best supporting actor award. The best bit? Wait for Pitt to joke, "I wanted to bring my mom [to the Globes] but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to they say I’m dating." That facial expression, Jennifer! Magic!

