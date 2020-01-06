Brad Pitt Called Jennifer Aniston His "Really Good Friend" at the Golden Globes

At Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards, Brad Pitt fielded a question about his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, on the red carpet.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are good terms—very good terms, in fact. At Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards, Pitt walked the red carpet, where he was asked about the current state of his relationship with his ex-wife. During the interview, Pitt confirmed that things between him and Aniston are cool, describing her as a "really good friend."

Although the exes (who are both currently single again) didn't interact at the award ceremony, they did attend the same CAA afterparty later that night at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles.

"They said hello very quickly," a source told E News! of Pitt and Aniston's interactions at the afterparty. "Jen arrived after Brad. It was brief, but [they] were very cordial and friendly and seemed happy to be there. They approached each other once they saw each other inside and looked happy as they started to hug and say hello. Jen whispered something to Brad, but it wasn't in an affectionate way. They both didn't seem like they wanted to make a big deal about being together in the same room although it was a private party. They were trying to be low-key. Brad left shortly after and didn't stay at the party long."

"Jen was in a great mood," the source added. "She seemed so happy to be out and mingling."

Many fans have been not-so-secretly shipping the couple again since they both became single again. Aniston and her second husband, Justin Theroux, separated in 2017 after two years of marriage and Pitt split from longtime partner Angelina Jolie in 2016 (their divorce became final last year, in 2019).

