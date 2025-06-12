Princess Diana's "Favorite" Royal Photographer Says There's One Photo He "Regrets" Taking of Her
"They didn't see me as I was hiding in the bushes."
As one of the most famous women in the world, Princess Diana was regularly photographed by members of the paparazzi. In a new interview, royal photographer Arthur Edwards—whom Diana once called her "favorite"—has reflected on his career, including the moments he isn't proud of.
As part of The Sun's "Life Stories" YouTube series, Edwards revealed, "When I started doing the job, I wasn't bothered one way about the Royal Family." He continued, "The thing about the newspaper business is you can't come back empty handed, editors don't want excuses, they want pictures." As a result, Edwards was sometimes "aggressive" in his approach, and even did things he'd "be ashamed of today."
Pointing to one low point in particular, Edwards said, "I went to the Bahamas in 1982 while Diana was pregnant with William and photographed her in a bikini on the beach with Charles." He continued, "There would be uproar over that now."
Explaining how he got the infamous photograph, the 84-year-old revealed, "It was probably one of the things I regret because they didn't see me as I was hiding in the bushes."
Edwards went on to develop a good working relationship with Princess Diana and other members of the Royal Family. Discussing his technique for balancing being a press photographer with diplomacy, Edwards told the outlet, "Most people are nice and if you're pleasant you'll get a similar reception back is what I have always found."
The photographer continued, "One of the most iconic photographs I took of Diana in the see-through skirt in 1980 was taken because I traveled to the nursery she was working at and asked her nicely...I always say, you get more with sugar than you do with vinegar."
The photographer even had a funny exchange with the former Princess of Wales after photographing her during her royal tour of Australia in 1983. Edwards shared, "During the tour, Diana asked me how much I was paid for the pictures and I said, 'Nothing, ma'am...I just got expenses like I was doing a court case.'" According to Edwards, Diana responded by smiling and saying, "Pass me the Kleenex." He continued, "She wasn't offended, so I felt a lot better about it after that."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
The Beaded Bag Trend Just Reached Blake Lively's Technicolor Closet
It's so on-brand for her.
-
These $80 Leather Sandals Look Like The Row's Four-Figure Pair
29 pairs that give The Row vibes on a budget.
-
2000s Nostalgia Is As Prevalent As Ever. But These Authors Aren't Sure Our Cultural Obsession Is for the Best
The 'Culture Creep,' 'Girl on Girl,' and 'Waiting for Britney Spears' writers discuss their new books and why we can't let Y2K go.
-
Why Princess Diana Once "Canceled Lunch" at Kensington Palace to Take Prince William and Prince Harry to McDonald's
A former royal chef revealed the relatable reason Diana took her kids to the popular fast food chain.
-
Why Princess Diana Felt "Let Down Terribly" on Her Wedding Day When Her Mother "Kept Crying"
"She kept...saying that she couldn't cope with the pressure."
-
How an "Olive Branch" From King Charles to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Could Be a "Huge Problem" for the Royal Family
"It would send a message that would not be appropriate at the moment," a royal expert explained.
-
I Dressed Like Princess Diana For a Week—and Something Unexpected Happened
Call it the Diana Effect.
-
Princess Diana "Wound Down Her Window" and Gave a Bride Some Brutal Advice After Her Divorce From Prince Charles
Someone track this couple down ASAP.
-
King Charles Offers 101-Year-Old Man Some Hilarious Advice For Staying Young
It's worth a shot.
-
Prince William and Prince Harry Could Be "Tempted" to Secretly Bid on Their Mother's Outfits in New Auction
Who could blame them?
-
Organic Food Champion King Charles Reveals His Love For Unusual Two-Ingredient Snack
Kingly cravings hit different.