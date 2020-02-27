image
Today's Top Stories
1
Paris Fashion Week's Street Style Is Très Chic
image
2
Princess Latifa's Great Escape
image
3
Read an Excerpt from 'Anna K,' Our Book Club Pick
image
4
Black-Owned Beauty Brands You Need to Know
image
5
Shonda Rhimes' New Netflix Show Will Be Steamy

Ariel Winter's New Strawberry Blonde Hair Makes Her Look Like 'Kim Possible'

image
By Katherine J Igoe
image
Emma McIntyreGetty Images
  • After the series wrap of Modern Family, the long-running show she's been a part of for years, Ariel Winter dyed her hair from natural black to pretty strawberry-red.
    • Fans loved it, and even compared her to Disney channel animated crimefighter Kim Possible. I believe that is the highest possible compliment a person could receive.

        Last night on Instagram, Ariel Winter showed off the transformation of dying her hair back to a pretty strawberry blonde color. Now that she's completed the series wrap of the hit ABC show Modern Family, she can finally go nuts with her new 'do. And fans went crazy for it—she looks amazing.

        Earlier in the week, she paid tribute to the show that has been a part of her life for over a decade. "In just a few hours we will series wrap on @abcmodernfam, and along with everything else, I will be saying goodbye to the trailer I have had for almost a decade. Goodbye trailer! Goodbye Alex plaque!" (Alexa, play "Memories.")

        But last night was all about the new transformation. On the initial photo with her long black locks, Winter wrote, "bye bye dark hair :) I don’t think I’ll miss you :)))" Then she showed off the new color. She captioned the new photo, "🍓🍰I’m a strawberry and a shortcake sooooo new nickname?🍓" Kira Kosarin immediately replied, "Kim Possible vibesss." Which, now that's all I can see, so good call.

        If you'll remember, Winter dyed her hair "Little Mermaid" red (get it? It's a reference to her name? Oh you get it) in May 2019, and she explained on Instagram she'd been dying to get back to that color for a while. In both cases, it looks like her real hair, not a wig, so I bow down to the commitment. She must really adore that color, and it makes me happy.

        Here's the transformation:

        I love it. Keep it, Ariel!

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        The 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Cocktail Reception
        Sarah Hyland Defends Ariel Winter’s Dress on Insta
        image
        Ariel Winter Dyed Her Hair 'Little Mermaid' Red
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity Hair Transformations
        2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Kendall Jenner Has Rapunzel Hair On 'Garage' Cover
        image Khloé Kardashian's New "Bronde" Bob Is a Moment
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Kylie Got a Super-Short Bob
        image Ashley Benson's Bob Just Got a Major Makeover
        The Final Days Of "Friends" Courteney Cox Just Went "Rachel" Blonde
        image Bella Hadid Got Super Long Disney Princess Hair
        image Selena Gomez Looks So Different With a Curly Lob
        US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS Saoirse Ronan Debuted Micro Bangs at the Oscars
        image Camila Cabello Swapped Her Dreamy Hair for a Bob
        Street Style : Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 : Day One Blake Lively Looks So Different With a Bowl Cut