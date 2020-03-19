Google "blonde hair," and no two photos will look the same. Blonde comes in dozens of shades, from strawberry blonde and vanilla blonde to caramel blonde and buttercream blonde—and many, many other shades that don't sound quite as delicious (but still look gorgeous). It's not just a light-to-dark spectrum, either: Blonde hair can veer towards white, yellow, red, brown, orange and rose gold tones, and manages to look completely different every time. It's easily the most versatile hair color (if you can even call it a single color), because it lends itself beautifully to so many different tones and textures. We took the liberty of naming every single freaking shade of blonde out there, along with photos. Find your favorite, and take it to your hairstylist.