image
The Blonde Hair Dictionary: Defining Every Gilded Shade Under the Sun

So you can find the exact hue for you.

image
Getty Images

Google "blonde hair," and no two photos will look the same. Blonde comes in dozens of shades, from strawberry blonde and vanilla blonde to caramel blonde and buttercream blonde—and many, many other shades that don't sound quite as delicious (but still look gorgeous). It's not just a light-to-dark spectrum, either: Blonde hair can veer towards white, yellow, red, brown, orange and rose gold tones, and manages to look completely different every time. It's easily the most versatile hair color (if you can even call it a single color), because it lends itself beautifully to so many different tones and textures. We took the liberty of naming every single freaking shade of blonde out there, along with photos. Find your favorite, and take it to your hairstylist.

image
Getty Images
Vanilla Blonde

Zoë Kravitz has been on a hair journey of late—first, she shaved her hair into a buzzcut, then bleached it blonde, before softening the brassy hue to this creamy vanilla shade.

1 of 46
image
Getty Images
Peach-y Blonde

Emma Stone swapped her signature red hair for this pale-blonde hue that's ever so slightly peach-tinged (peep those subtle blush lowlights).

2 of 46
image
Getty Images
Chestnut Blonde

Think of this warm blonde as The Dress of colors—some will swear it's light brown, others will claim it's dark blonde, and yet a third group will tell you to stop critiquing Beyoncé altogether, because it's Beyoncé.

3 of 46
image
Getty Images
Light Brown-Blonde

Amber Heard's three-inches of brown roots are made purposeful, not forgetful, thanks to itty-bitty, hand-painted blonde highlights that start at her hairline and snake their way back.

4 of 46
Madonna
gie KnaepsGetty Images
Butter Blonde

Back in the '90s, Madonna proudly showed off Marilyn Monroe-esque butter blonde curls.

5 of 46
image
Getty Images
Practically-Strawberry Blonde

In an ultra-cool, French-girl fashion, Clémence Poésy takes the concept of strawberry blonde and cranks it up to a billion.

6 of 46
Balmain : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015/2016
Pascal Le SegretainGetty Images
Silver-Yellow Blonde

This shade is significantly warmer than its cousin silver blonde, but has an icy edge to it.

7 of 46
image
Getty Images
Blush Blonde

To keep light-blonde shades from washing you out, add in some blush undertones, as seen in Julia Roberts' waves, to give a natural warmth to your face.

8 of 46
image
Getty Images
Gradient Blonde

If you look past the Flock of Seagulls hairdo and focus only on the color, you'll see that Margot Robbie's hair has a perfectly smooth gradient of blonde, from honey at the roots to butter at the ends.

9 of 46
image
Getty Images
Icy Blonde

One of the coolest new hues of the season is Cara Delevingne's take on white-blonde: a platinum white and silver shade that immediately illuminates her face.

10 of 46
ESSENCE 7th Annual Black Women In Music - Arrivals
Allen BerezovskyGetty Images
Fire Blonde

Named as such because it resembled flames licking the head, fire blonde is a mix of red, orange, and yellowish tones. It also looks fire.

11 of 46
image
Golden Platinum

Gwen Stefani's signature bright shade, with definitively warm, almost bronze-y undertones, is the epitome of Old Hollywood glam.

12 of 46
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - August 19, 2018
GothamGetty Images
Barbie Blonde

This hue speaks for itself: It's that lightish blonde that's the perfect shade of platinum without looking unnatural.

13 of 46
image
Getty Images
Caramel Blonde

Ciara's mix of butterscotch- and caramel-colored highlights gives new meaning to the phrase "good enough to eat."

14 of 46
image
Getty Images
Champagne Blonde

A subdued, creamy blonde that's also infused with platinum and golden accents? That's cause for a champagne celebration.

15 of 46
image
Getty Images
Opalescent Blonde

Alright, technically this iridescent pearl color walks the "white" line, but it still falls into the blonde category thanks to its mix of platinum blonde, light blue, and purple highlights.

16 of 46
image
Getty Images
Cream Soda Blonde

This gorgeous hue is the result of blending ash-blonde tones with golden-blonde shades, making it flattering on all skin tones.

17 of 46
image
Getty Images
Spotlight Blonde

See Poppy Delevingne's bright-blonde hair? See how it looks like she's standing in a perpetual spotlight? That's the result of clean, mega-white dye, with pale-blonde toner.

18 of 46
image
Frosted Blonde

Usually reserved for boy bands of the early aughts, frosted highlights are made cool again when paired with dark roots and choppy layers, à la Scarlett Johansson.

19 of 46
image
Getty Images
Buttercream Blonde

Carey Mulligan's flaxen lowlights with creamy highlights help add even more texture to her cropped hairstyle.

20 of 46
image
Getty Images
Golden Blonde

Charlize Theron's muted take on golden blonde gleams against her porcelain skin.

21 of 46
Julia Roberts
Dave AlloccaGetty Images
'90s Blonde

This dark-undertoned hue was all the rage in the '90s, and your mom is definitely still rocking it today.

22 of 46
image
Getty Images
Silver Blonde

Ellie Goulding gives blonde a heavy-metal twist with this sterling wash.

23 of 46
image
Bright Golden Blonde

Blonde shades can go brassy fast, so make like Kate Hudson and ask for a dye with cool undertones, rather than warm, for a non-orange finish.

24 of 46
VH1 Big in 2002 Awards - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images
Stripy Blonde

Popularized by Christina Aguilera during the mid-'00s, this is an unforgettable shade, and not one we'd recommend you take your stylist.

25 of 46
image
Getty Images
Root-y Blonde

There's nothing wrong with skipping a color appointment when those dark roots make your blonde look that much better.

26 of 46
image
Getty Images
Sandy Blonde

Sunny highlights illuminate Reese Witherspoon's sandy base shade.

27 of 46
image
Getty Images
Baby Blonde

The platinum micro-highlights framing Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's face give her a fresh, youthful look.

28 of 46
image
Beach Blonde

Blake Lively's sun-kissed highlights are just dark enough to trick you into thinking they're real.

29 of 46
image
Getty Images
