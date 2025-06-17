Jennifer Garner's Chunky Highlights Are Taking Me Back to the Early 2000s

Just in time for summer.

jennifer garner at the Baby2Baby Gala in 2024
There are only a few days left until the official start of summer, and if you haven't quite decided on your summer 2025 hair color yet, Jennifer Garner is here to give you some inspiration. The actress underwent a major hair transformation this week, trading in her signature all-over brunette hair color for a lighter look featuring early 2000s-esque, chunky blonde highlights.

Garner's newer, lighter color has been dubbed “Champagne Ribbon Brunette” by colorist and Schwarzkopf Professional creative director Tracey Cunningham. According to an Instagram post from Cunningham herself, she lightened up the actress's hair color for her upcoming role in The Five-Star Weekend, a Peacock series based on a novel of the same name. She stated in the video that she used Schwarzkopf's BLONDME Lightener with 30 volume to create blonde highlights throughout Garner's hair before using the Igora Vibrance Gloss to tone.

Highlights are one of many hair colors that experts are predicting will be a major trend this summer, alongside others like "Mocha Mousse," "Surfer Blonde," and "Cotton Candy Pink." Most experts would recommend that you see a professional colorist if you're looking to lighten your hair or get highlights, and if you do plan on making a big hair change in the next few months, you can find a few products that'll keep your color-treated hair looking its best ahead.

Blond Absolu Anti-Brass Purple Shampoo
Kérastase
Blond Absolu Anti-Brass Purple Shampoo

This'll keep blonde and gray hair colors from becoming discolored by brassy, yellow tones. It's also infused with hyaluronic acid to give your strands a moisture boost.

No. 3 Hair Perfector Pre-Shampoo Hair Repair Treatment
Olaplex
No. 3 Hair Perfector Pre-Shampoo Hair Repair Treatment

Sometimes color and chemicals can be rough on your hair. To mitigate that, this pre-shampoo treatment works to strengthen the bonds in your hair to prevent split ends and breakage.

Acidic Bonding Concentrate 24/7 Night & Day Hair Serum
Redken
Acidic Bonding Concentrate 24/7 Night & Day Hair Serum

This lightweight serum can be used daily to maintain color-treated hair and protect it from damage caused by outside factors like heat, the environment, and over-manipulation.

