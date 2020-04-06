Megan Thee Stallion Won’t Call ‘Suga’ an Album

Megan Thee Stallion is Marie Claire's May cover star. In the issue, she talks about her latest project, Suga, that's been a long time coming after a nasty legal battle with her first record label. Despite its success, the rapper explains why she doesn't want you to call Suga an album.

"That’s big pressure. That’s like a husband,” Meg tells Marie Claire. "Projects are like, 'We’re dating, we’re getting to know each other, we're getting comfortable.'"

Meg released the project after she won a battle against her first record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. During an Instagram Live, Meg told her "Hotties" (a.k.a her fanbase) that execs from the label were trying to legally stop her from releasing new material. #FREETHEESTALLION started trending online and Meg finally got her day in court where a Texas judge ruled in her favor and granted Megan the right to release Suga.

"To be clear, I will stand up for myself and won’t allow two men to bully me, I am NO ONES PROPERTY," she wrote on Instagram. "Y’all are choosing to highlight the issue of music splits...talk about everything else."

The new project fits in nicely with her three alter egos: Hot Girl Meg ("my party girl, my wild side"), Tina Snow ("When I’m feeling that cocky pimp talk, that’s her"), and who she's best known as: Megan Thee Stallion ("the super-confident all-around strong woman").

read MC's full Megan Thee Stallion cover story here.

