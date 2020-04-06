Today's Top Stories
Megan Thee Stallion Won’t Call ‘Suga’ an Album

"That’s big pressure. That’s like a husband."

By Bianca Rodriguez
image
Micaiah Carter

Megan Thee Stallion is Marie Claire's May cover star. In the issue, she talks about her latest project, Suga, that's been a long time coming after a nasty legal battle with her first record label. Despite its success, the rapper explains why she doesn't want you to call Suga an album.

"That’s big pressure. That’s like a husband,” Meg tells Marie Claire. "Projects are like, 'We’re dating, we’re getting to know each other, we're getting comfortable.'"

Meg released the project after she won a battle against her first record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. During an Instagram Live, Meg told her "Hotties" (a.k.a her fanbase) that execs from the label were trying to legally stop her from releasing new material. #FREETHEESTALLION started trending online and Meg finally got her day in court where a Texas judge ruled in her favor and granted Megan the right to release Suga.

"To be clear, I will stand up for myself and won’t allow two men to bully me, I am NO ONES PROPERTY," she wrote on Instagram. "Y’all are choosing to highlight the issue of music splits...talk about everything else."

View this post on Instagram

FACTS ARE FACTS AND THE FACTS ARE PUBLIC ‼️ I’m extremely pleased that 1501 and Carl Crawford were denied the request to dissolve the Court order and try to stop my music from being released. I will proceed with the release of “SUGA”. On Friday March 6, To be clear, I will stand up for myself and won’t allow two men to bully me, I am NO ONES PROPERTY. Y’all are choosing to highlight the issue of music splits...talk about everything else. This has nothing to do with anyone else including JAY-Z, stop deflecting and trying to make this a publicity stunt, I want my rights, The facts are; 1. 1501 doesn’t want to approve my budget to put out my project that the court is allowing to be released. 2. 1501 tried to stop my release, I prevailed in court 3. 1501 tried to fight the decision today, the court denied 1501’s request🤷🏽‍♀️ respect my deceased mother, she’s not here, you don’t know her, you weren’t involved, Carl should speak for himself, All the facts are public record available at the courthouse in Houston.

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

The new project fits in nicely with her three alter egos: Hot Girl Meg ("my party girl, my wild side"), Tina Snow ("When I’m feeling that cocky pimp talk, that’s her"), and who she's best known as: Megan Thee Stallion ("the super-confident all-around strong woman").

Listen to Suga, below, then read MC's full Megan Thee Stallion cover story here.

