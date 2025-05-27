Though she got engaged to actor Callum Turner late last year, Dua Lipa is only now kicking off her bridal fashion era. After a chunky signet-style diamond ring began making a daily appearance on that finger, her style didn't change a bit. Unlike Selena Gomez, who immediately began wearing all-white, Lipa kept to her usual Chanel 'fits and Puma Speedcats.

But a full five months later, the pop star is finally ready to embrace the bride-to-be aesthetic. The look she chose was well worth the wait. Over the weekend, Lipa touched down in France with her parents and siblings for an incredibly chic family vacation. In between bikini selfies and five-star meals on the waterfront, Lipa debuted the first ivory gown of what will surely be many.

The "Dance the Night" singer put her usual look on pause, wearing a simple gown from Jacquemus. It boasted several popular wedding dress design details, with an off-the-shoulder neckline and elegant ruching throughout its fitted bodice.

Dua Lipa wears a white Jacquemus dress while on vacation in France. (Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

While not technically a wedding dress (it comes in black and polka dot, in addition to plain white), the number certainly costs as much. On the brand's website, Lipa's gown is listed for $1,590—not far off from the $2,000-$3,000 price tags found in Jacquemus's "Le Mariage" bridal collection. White was seemingly the theme, with both Lipa and her mother wearing wedding-worthy numbers.

Naturally, Lipa accessorized her bridal-coded look with her dazzling engagement ring. She drew even more attention to the massive rock by adding a fistful of other glitzy styles. Beyond that, the star went minimalist, embracing a bare neck.

Months after her engagement, the star is finally embracing her bridal era. (Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

Now that Lipa is officially dressing for her fiancée title, we're surely in for a stylish few months.

