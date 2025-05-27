Dua Lipa's Bridal White Jacquemus Dress Could Double as an Actual Wedding Gown
Five months later, she's dressing for her fiancée title.
Though she got engaged to actor Callum Turner late last year, Dua Lipa is only now kicking off her bridal fashion era. After a chunky signet-style diamond ring began making a daily appearance on that finger, her style didn't change a bit. Unlike Selena Gomez, who immediately began wearing all-white, Lipa kept to her usual Chanel 'fits and Puma Speedcats.
But a full five months later, the pop star is finally ready to embrace the bride-to-be aesthetic. The look she chose was well worth the wait. Over the weekend, Lipa touched down in France with her parents and siblings for an incredibly chic family vacation. In between bikini selfies and five-star meals on the waterfront, Lipa debuted the first ivory gown of what will surely be many.
The "Dance the Night" singer put her usual look on pause, wearing a simple gown from Jacquemus. It boasted several popular wedding dress design details, with an off-the-shoulder neckline and elegant ruching throughout its fitted bodice.
While not technically a wedding dress (it comes in black and polka dot, in addition to plain white), the number certainly costs as much. On the brand's website, Lipa's gown is listed for $1,590—not far off from the $2,000-$3,000 price tags found in Jacquemus's "Le Mariage" bridal collection. White was seemingly the theme, with both Lipa and her mother wearing wedding-worthy numbers.
Naturally, Lipa accessorized her bridal-coded look with her dazzling engagement ring. She drew even more attention to the massive rock by adding a fistful of other glitzy styles. Beyond that, the star went minimalist, embracing a bare neck.
Now that Lipa is officially dressing for her fiancée title, we're surely in for a stylish few months.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Amal Clooney Channels Cartier Gold in a Gilded Sequin Dress
Naturally, the look made a major impact.
-
Prince William Is Aiming for a "Diana Reboot of the Monarchy" When He Becomes King
The Prince of Wales is taking inspiration from his late mother.
-
I'm Filling My Closet With These 4 Summer Bag Styles
And you should, too.
-
Amal Clooney Channels Cartier Gold in a Glistening Impact Awards Gown
Naturally, the look made a major impact.
-
Laura Harrier Styles an Alo Sports Bra With Birkenstocks and a $1,190 Jacquemus Bag
It's the ultimate Pilates Princess outfit.
-
Dua Lipa Styles Her Favorite $100 Sneakers With Coperni Boyfriend Jeans and a Leopard Print Top
She completed her outfit with a $21,700 celeb-beloved watch and approximately $100,000 of jewelry.
-
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Test-Drive Kylie Jenner's Stylish New Khy Collab
Khy tapped a London Fashion Week rising star who's dressed Lady Gaga, Bella Hadid, and Rihanna.
-
Miley Cyrus Wears an NSFW Net Dress Straight Off Alaïa's Fall 2025 Runway
She's in her Alaïa era.
-
Rihanna Expands Her Controversial Shoe Collection With a Pair of Pink Satin Tabis
Tabi season is in full effect.
-
Kylie Jenner's Vacation Wardrobe Includes a $1,050 Woven Jacquemus Clutch and Skintight Bustier Dress
Bodycon dresses are officially back.
-
Bella Hadid Test Drives Summer’s Mesh Ballet Flat Trend With a Graphic Tee and 2000s Denim Mini Skirt
Another one for the summer mood board.