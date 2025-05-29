Miley Cyrus Sinks Her Claws Into Leopard-Print Pants From Khaite's Fall 2025 Runway
This personal style era simply can't be tamed.
Miley Cyrus's ninth studio album is still 24 hours from dropping, but the corresponding style era is already one for the books. In March, the icon announced Something Beautiful was coming, and since then, the record's maximalist aesthetic has dominated the style scene. So far, Cyrus got her hands on archival Mugler 1992 chaps; an NSFW net dress from Alaïa; and most recently, fresh-off-the-runway Khaite.
On May 28, the Grammy winner celebrated her forthcoming release at an intimate party. Cyrus marked the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram post saying, "Tonight was heaven, surrounded by the ones I love, adorning our ears with beautiful things as we count down to the moment I get to fill yours with this album I adore." Sure, it was a private affair, but the "Flowers" singer still dressed in Something Beautiful straight from Khaite Fall/Winter 2025. As seen on the New York Fashion Week runway, Cyrus copied Look 29 in leopard-print pants and an oversized jacket. The bottoms, for one, were constructed of high-waisted leather with darts down the front and back. On the top, she approved the collarless blazer trend with a black shoulder-padded topper, also from the Fall 2025 line.
From there, Cyrus's stylist Bradley Kenneth added one more Khaite selection: the backless Colt Mule in black. If you're a devoted fan of the New York label, you know these snip-toe shoes debuted in the Pre-Fall 2025 collection.
A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)
A photo posted by on
On the accessories front, Cyrus let her Khaite look do all the talking, and opted for minimal jewelry. She skipped necklaces and rings, but her ears were frosted with mismatched earrings galore. In true Sagittarius sun fashion, the Hannah Montana alum even said "yes" to a new piercing—a spiky stud on her right lobe.
To no surprise, Cyrus has co-signed the animal print trend before—even during her Something Beautiful era. On May 6, the fashion muse first embraced her wild side at a listening party hosted by Spotify. Before giving Smilers a taste of her new songs, she posed for photographers in a body-hugging snakeskin dress, courtesy of Ludovic de Saint Sernin. It served as an enviable encore to the croc-embossed Alaïa look she chose for the 2025 Met Gala.
Alongside other leopard-print lovers like Jennifer Lawrence, Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (to name a few), Cyrus proved the craze is reaching new heights this summer. Who knows? Maybe the legend will style another animal print tonight, when Something Beautiful actually releases. My bet's on zebra.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.
