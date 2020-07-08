Meghan Markle Will Be the Keynote Speaker for a Women's Leadership Summit

Exciting news! If you, like me, have missed Meghan Markle's eloquent public speaking, you won't have to wait much longer. The former senior royal will be the keynote speaker at the 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit, which will be held virtually from July 13 to July 15. It'll be Meghan's first formal public speaking event since she stepped down from the senior royal family with husband Prince Harry in January.

Girl Up has over 3,000 clubs, spanning 120 countries and all 50 U.S. states; each club aims to empower women and inspire them to get involved in social change. The organization was founded by the United Nations Foundation in 2010 and says that it's deeply affected the lives of over 65,000 women.

According to PEOPLE, the couple recently signed with the prestigious speaking agent Harry Walker Agency. They'll be booked for "trade associations, corporations and community forums," and speak on "racial injustice, gender equality, mental health, and environmental concerns." Other clients of the agency include the Obamas, Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton, Stacey Abrams, Tina Fey, and more.

"The conversations will relate to topics that are important in their lives—and in the world," said a spokesperson to Newsweek about the announcement. "Many of the areas and topics covered in these conversations will be related to the foundation and mission of Archewell, their new organization housing their philanthropic endeavors."

The leadership initiative announced Markle's involvement on Tuesday. Other speakers at the summit will include former First Lady Michelle Obama, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, COO of Facebook Sheryl Sandberg, Jameela Jamil, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad, and more.

You can register for the summit for free here.

Bianca Rodriguez Bianca Rodriguez is the digital fellow at Marie Claire, where she covers all your favorite podcasts, Netflix shows, and celebrities ranging from Rihanna to Harry Styles.

