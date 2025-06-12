Body Language Expert Reveals Queen Elizabeth "Truly Embraced" Meghan Markle During Rare Joint Appearance as a "Double Act" in 2018
"The fact that the two of them were appearing together...was quite unique."
After marrying Prince Harry on May 19, 2018, Meghan Markle became the Duchess of Sussex and started serving as a senior member of the Royal Family. The following month, Duchess Meghan accompanied Queen Elizabeth II on a rare joint outing to Chester in England, where the pair spent some quality time together. And according to a body language expert, the late Queen "truly embraced" Meghan during the visit.
Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton said of the June 14, 2018 excursion, "When Meghan first came on the scene, she was keen to fit in and adhere to royal protocols. Everything was new to her, which would feel slightly intimidating to anyone. We saw a much different kind of Meghan at this engagement—although she's a confident woman, you could see she felt slightly nervous."
Stanton continued, "She came across as extremely respectful to The Queen and was keen to put herself in a good light and build rapport. She was very attentive, especially when it came to the moment of the two of them getting into the car. There was almost this tentative nervousness—she was stepping forward, then stepping back, and then she obviously asked The Queen who should get in the car first."
Analyzing Meghan's body language at the high-profile event, Stanton said the Duchess of Sussex "displayed some signs of nerves." According to the body language expert, Duchess Meghan carried out some "self-reassurance gestures," such as putting "her hands across her chest or face." Stanton continued, "Although she's a confident person in her own right, non-verbally it was clear she was trying to put in as much effort as possible."
In his analysis, Stanton also noted that Queen Elizabeth appeared to pull "out all the stops for the engagement." He elaborated, "The fact that the two of them were appearing together as a double act was quite unique. At the time, it was evident that The Queen truly embraced Meghan."
Pointing to some of the most memorable photographs taken on the day, Stanton said that The Queen displayed "a genuinely authentic smile," and was seen "giggling" alongside her grandson's new wife.
In terms of body language, Stanton highlighted that Meghan and the late Queen were "leaning in towards each other, which is an unconscious, natural reaction between people who feel comfortable and at ease." He continued, "You could sense a genuine and deep rapport between them on the day."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
The body language expert also noted that Meghan likely found the public event "intimidating and overwhelming," but she "appeared to take it in her stride and made every effort to ensure the engagement went smoothly."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
One Moment During Princess Diana and Prince Charles's Wedding Had Queen Elizabeth Calling Herself "Miss Piggy"
Who, moi?
-
Why Princess Diana Once "Canceled Lunch" at Kensington Palace to Take Prince William and Prince Harry to McDonald's
A former royal chef revealed the relatable reason Diana took her kids to the popular fast food chain.
-
Royal Chef Reveals Why Queen Elizabeth Was "Very Frugal" and Rarely Served "Extravagant" Meals at Buckingham Palace
Instead of "caviar and foie gras," simple "comfort food" reigned supreme.
-
Queen Elizabeth Was "Emphatically Not Interested in Fashion" But Used Her Clothing to Send Important Messages
"Nothing is left to chance," a courtier once said.
-
Prince William and Prince Harry Could Be "Tempted" to Secretly Bid on Their Mother's Outfits in New Auction
Who could blame them?
-
King Charles Is Set to Break Royal Tradition After News He's "Unlikely" to Follow in Queen Elizabeth's Footsteps
It will be a royal first.
-
Why King Charles Will Be "Forced" to Skip One Trooping the Colour Tradition in 2025 and "Leave It Behind Forever"
It's the end of an era.
-
How a "Last-Minute" Message Called an Urgent "Ceasefire" Between Prince Harry and Prince William After Queen Elizabeth Died
"They are better and stronger together than they are apart."