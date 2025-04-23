Meghan Markle Means Business in a $5,000 Ralph Lauren Linen Suit and Princess Diana's Tennis Bracelet
The Duchess of Sussex delivered spring workwear inspo at the 'TIME'100 Summit.
Meghan Markle has long favored the quiet power of a neutral wardrobe, and her latest appearance on Wednesday, April 23 was no exception. Stepping onto the stage at the TIME100 Summit in a beige linen Ralph Lauren blazer and matching linen trousers, the Duchess of Sussex once again proved that simplicity—and a California-cool twist on your average business suit—can speak volumes.
Fashion blogger What Meghan Wore tells Marie Claire the "Confessions of a Female Founder" podcast host wore an oversized $2,490 Ralph Lauren blazer in a silk-linen twill fabric to the event, pairing it with $2,190 wide-leg trousers in the same fabric and the designer's $1,490 Ralph Lauren ivory blouse.
The look is familiar one for the duchess, who wore a similar pair of wide-legged Gabriela Hearst pants to meet with women from the Southern California Welcome Project last fall.
For her Time appearance, the Duchess of Sussex sported a pair of $7,250 gold Tabayer hoops and her usual stack of a Cartier Love bracelet with Princess Diana's gold Cartier watch. This time, she added what appears to be another piece belonging to her late-mother-in-law, wearing a diamond tennis bracelet that is believed to have been part of Diana's collection.
Meghan's Ralph Lauren moment follows the designer's recent NYC runway show, during which a number of models (and guests) echoed the duchess's neutral look, including Anne Hathaway in a khaki trench coat.
The duchess arrived to the summit, held at NYC's Jazz at Lincoln Center, with husband Prince Harry before taking the stage for a conversation with the magazine's chief executive officer, Jessica Sibley.
"A confession I can share with you today is that I'm the happiest I've ever been," Markle—who recently launched her lifestyle brand, As ever— shared during the event (via People). "To have a husband and a partner who is so supportive and kids who are healthy and happy, I never imagined at this point I would feel so happy and grateful, and I really do."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Miley Cyrus Is in Her Normal-Girl Fashion Era
Nothing could have prepared me for her new look.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
The Trendy Retro Sneakers I’m Wearing on Repeat
Footwear designers are on a vintage kick, and I'm all for it.
By Emma Childs
-
As a Chronic Nail Biter, I Swear by These Chic Mani Designs to Look Pulled-Together
35 short and sweet styles.
By Emma Aerin Becker
-
Meghan Markle's Boxed Hair Dye Disaster During the Pandemic Left Her Looking "Elvira-Esque"
"I thought, ‘I'm gonna look just like she does on the box.'"
By Kristin Contino
-
Meghan Markle's White Easter Shirt Dress Is the Ultimate Spring Staple
The Duchess of Sussex wore a breezy button-down style to celebrate the holiday.
By Kristin Contino
-
How Princess Eugenie's Easter Sunday Outfit Takes Style Tips From Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton
From her nude heels to her bodycon dress.
By Amy Mackelden
-
Princess Diana's Close Friend Reveals What She Likely Would Have Thought About Meghan Markle
Richard Kay shared insights on the late royal and what her relationship with Prince Harry's wife could've been like.
By Kristin Contino
-
This Royal Couple Has the Most Pinned Celebrity Wedding of All Time—And a Surprising Royal Wedding Didn't Even Make The List
A new study found this ceremony gave Pinterest users the most inspiration.
By Kristin Contino
-
We Taste-Tested Meghan Markle’s As Ever Jam, Honey and Flower Sprinkles—One Word Kept Coming Up
Women across America gave 'Marie Claire' their thoughts on the Duchess of Sussex's first seasonal drop of products.
By Kristin Contino
-
The Special Gift Princess Lilibet Received From "Papa" Prince Harry in Meghan Markle's Latest Instagram Post
"Made with love."
By Amy Mackelden
-
Meghan Markle Shares Her Thoughts on Trump's Tariffs as She Launches As Ever
The Duchess of Sussex opened up about how her new business could be impacted in a new interview with 'Fortune.'
By Kristin Contino