Meghan Markle Means Business in a $5,000 Ralph Lauren Linen Suit and Princess Diana's Tennis Bracelet

Meghan Markle has long favored the quiet power of a neutral wardrobe, and her latest appearance on Wednesday, April 23 was no exception. Stepping onto the stage at the TIME100 Summit in a beige linen Ralph Lauren blazer and matching linen trousers, the Duchess of Sussex once again proved that simplicity—and a California-cool twist on your average business suit—can speak volumes.

Fashion blogger What Meghan Wore tells Marie Claire the "Confessions of a Female Founder" podcast host wore an oversized $2,490 Ralph Lauren blazer in a silk-linen twill fabric to the event, pairing it with $2,190 wide-leg trousers in the same fabric and the designer's $1,490 Ralph Lauren ivory blouse.

The look is familiar one for the duchess, who wore a similar pair of wide-legged Gabriela Hearst pants to meet with women from the Southern California Welcome Project last fall.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a Ralph Lauren suit to the 2025 TIME100 summit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posed with Time's CEO, Jessica Sibley, and editor-in-chief, Sam Jacobs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ralph Lauren Greer Silk-Linen Twill Pleated Pant $2,190 at Ralph Lauren

For her Time appearance, the Duchess of Sussex sported a pair of $7,250 gold Tabayer hoops and her usual stack of a Cartier Love bracelet with Princess Diana's gold Cartier watch. This time, she added what appears to be another piece belonging to her late-mother-in-law, wearing a diamond tennis bracelet that is believed to have been part of Diana's collection.

Meghan's Ralph Lauren moment follows the designer's recent NYC runway show, during which a number of models (and guests) echoed the duchess's neutral look, including Anne Hathaway in a khaki trench coat.

The duchess wore pointed camel pumps and a brown belt with her suit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ralph Lauren Karen Silk Georgette Blouse $1,490 at Ralph Lauren

The duchess arrived to the summit, held at NYC's Jazz at Lincoln Center, with husband Prince Harry before taking the stage for a conversation with the magazine's chief executive officer, Jessica Sibley.

"A confession I can share with you today is that I'm the happiest I've ever been," Markle—who recently launched her lifestyle brand, As ever— shared during the event (via People). "To have a husband and a partner who is so supportive and kids who are healthy and happy, I never imagined at this point I would feel so happy and grateful, and I really do."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Everlane The Linen Way-High® Drape Pant $128 at Everlane

Reiss Linen-Blend Double-Breasted Suit Jacket in Neutral $500 at Reiss