Meghan Markle Means Business in a $5,000 Ralph Lauren Linen Suit and Princess Diana's Tennis Bracelet

The Duchess of Sussex delivered spring workwear inspo at the 'TIME'100 Summit.

Meghan Markle wearing a beige linen suit and white shirt on stage at Time100 Summit
Meghan Markle has long favored the quiet power of a neutral wardrobe, and her latest appearance on Wednesday, April 23 was no exception. Stepping onto the stage at the TIME100 Summit in a beige linen Ralph Lauren blazer and matching linen trousers, the Duchess of Sussex once again proved that simplicity—and a California-cool twist on your average business suit—can speak volumes.

Fashion blogger What Meghan Wore tells Marie Claire the "Confessions of a Female Founder" podcast host wore an oversized $2,490 Ralph Lauren blazer in a silk-linen twill fabric to the event, pairing it with $2,190 wide-leg trousers in the same fabric and the designer's $1,490 Ralph Lauren ivory blouse.

The look is familiar one for the duchess, who wore a similar pair of wide-legged Gabriela Hearst pants to meet with women from the Southern California Welcome Project last fall.

Meghan Markle wearing a beige linen suit at the Time 100 summit

The Duchess of Sussex wore a Ralph Lauren suit to the 2025 TIME100 summit.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Sam Jacobs, Jessica Sibley at the Time 100 summit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posed with Time's CEO, Jessica Sibley, and editor-in-chief, Sam Jacobs.

For her Time appearance, the Duchess of Sussex sported a pair of $7,250 gold Tabayer hoops and her usual stack of a Cartier Love bracelet with Princess Diana's gold Cartier watch. This time, she added what appears to be another piece belonging to her late-mother-in-law, wearing a diamond tennis bracelet that is believed to have been part of Diana's collection.

Meghan's Ralph Lauren moment follows the designer's recent NYC runway show, during which a number of models (and guests) echoed the duchess's neutral look, including Anne Hathaway in a khaki trench coat.

Meghan Markle wearing a tan suit walking in front of Prince Harry in NYC

The duchess wore pointed camel pumps and a brown belt with her suit.

