Heather Morris shared an emotional tribute to Naya Rivera, her Glee co-star and close friend.

"We stuck by each other’s side and created the most beautiful friendship built out of love and understanding," Morris wrote.

Morris shared photos of her sons, Elijah and Owen, playing with Rivera's son, Josey.

Heather Morris shared an emotional tribute on Instagram to her close friend and Glee co-star Naya Rivera, whose body was recovered from Lake Piru, Southern California on Monday. Rivera rented a boat with her 4-year-old son, Josey, on July 8, and the pair went swimming together; police believe she drowned after ensuring her son was safely back in the boat.



"We started out as the closest friends and then like all new things, we went through a bit of a rocky phase. However, we stuck by each other’s side and created the most beautiful friendship built out of love and understanding," Morris wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of photos of Rivera's son, Josey, playing with her sons, Elijah and Owen. Rivera and Morris' Glee characters, cheerleaders Santana and Brittany, shared one of the show's longest relationships, ultimately marrying in the final season.

Morris reflected on her last interaction with Rivera in the moving post. "The last I had the chance to see you in person, I had left oranges outside our home for you to take," she wrote. "I wanted to say hi through the window but my phone didn’t ring when you called (which it never does, f*cking T-Mobile), so instead you and Josey left two succulents on our doorstep as a thank you. I planted those succulents and I look at them everyday and think of you."

"You constantly taught me lessons about grief, about beauty and poise, about being strong, resilient and about not giving a fuck (but still somehow respectful)," Morris continued. "Yet, the utmost important lesson I learned most of all from you was being a consistent and loving friend. You were the first to check in, the first to ask questions, the first to listen...you cherished our friendship and I never took that for granted."

Read Morris' full tribute to Rivera below:

We never took photos together because we mutually hated taking pictures...our relationship meant more than proof. I have countless pictures of our babies playing, because we shared that kind of pride and joy. So I’m showing the world a photo of our little goof balls for you, because I know that meant more than anything and they remind me of you and I. I speak to you everyday because I know you’re still with me and even though I’m feeling greedy that we don’t get more time together, I cherish every moment we had and hold it close to my heart.

