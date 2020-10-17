Today's Top Stories
1
Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, and 1 Cheeky Zoom Call
2
Marie Claire's Guide to the 2020 Election
3
Miu Miu Launches Upcycled Vintage Collection
4
The Trending Colors on the Spring '21 Runways
5
An Expert on How to Wear Eye Makeup Behind Glasses

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Princess Diana Compared Being Royal to Having to Attend a Wedding "Every Day of Your Life — as the Bride"

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • Life as a member of the royal family isn't always easy. In fact, Princess Diana was open about how stressful the lifestyle could be.
      • According to Kozlowski, however, Queen Elizabeth actually loves the tight schedule that royals have to keep and thrives under it.

        Think being a member of the royal family is all glamor and fun? Think again. In movies, being royal looks like it's all fancy dinners and tiaras and balls and in real life, well, there are a lot of those things too, but there are also very strict rules and schedules—and all of the stress that keeping a tight schedule comes with.

        According to royal author Bryan Kozlowski in his new book Long Live the Queen! 13 Rules for Living from Britain's Longest Reigning Monarch, Princess Diana was open about the stress of living that royal life (which isn't surprising, considering how candid the late royal was in general) and explained it in probably the most perfect way possible.

        "[Royal life] is a bit like, as Princess Diana later described, always having to turn up on time for a wedding 'every day of your life—as the bride,'" Kozlowski writes.

        Still, not every member of the royal family finds the rigid schedules so stressful. FWIW, Queen Elizabeth apparently loves it and even finds strength in it, according to biographer Carolly Erickson.

        To each their own?

        Related Stories
        The Queen Made Prince Philip Quit Smoking
        Did Meghan Wear Princess Diana's Cartier Watch?
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        The Queen Made Prince Philip Quit Smoking
        Queen Elizabeth Honored with New Canadian Portrait
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Did Meghan Wear Princess Diana's Cartier Watch?
        People Are Upset the Queen Didn't Wear a Mask
        Kate Middleton Keeps It Simple in a Blue Dress
        The Beauty Products Kate Middleton Swears By
        This Rep Wants Harry & Meghan Stripped of Titles
        Harry Is Preparing for a Tough Talk With the Queen
        Duchess Meghan Shares Rare Details About Archie
        Will Feared for Monarchy When Harry Got Married