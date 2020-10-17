Princess Diana Compared Being Royal to Having to Attend a Wedding "Every Day of Your Life — as the Bride"

Life as a member of the royal family isn't always easy. In fact, Princess Diana was open about how stressful the lifestyle could be.

In his new book, Long Live the Queen! 13 Rules for Living from Britain's Longest Reigning Monarch, royal author Bryan Kozlowski reveals that she once compared life as a full-time royal to the stress of being a bride—every day.

According to Kozlowski, however, Queen Elizabeth actually loves the tight schedule that royals have to keep and thrives under it.

Think being a member of the royal family is all glamor and fun? Think again. In movies, being royal looks like it's all fancy dinners and tiaras and balls and in real life, well, there are a lot of those things too, but there are also very strict rules and schedules—and all of the stress that keeping a tight schedule comes with.

According to royal author Bryan Kozlowski in his new book Long Live the Queen! 13 Rules for Living from Britain's Longest Reigning Monarch, Princess Diana was open about the stress of living that royal life (which isn't surprising, considering how candid the late royal was in general) and explained it in probably the most perfect way possible.

"[Royal life] is a bit like, as Princess Diana later described, always having to turn up on time for a wedding 'every day of your life—as the bride,'" Kozlowski writes.

Still, not every member of the royal family finds the rigid schedules so stressful. FWIW, Queen Elizabeth apparently loves it and even finds strength in it, according to biographer Carolly Erickson.

To each their own?

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io