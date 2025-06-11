Why Princess Diana Felt "Let Down Terribly" on Her Wedding Day When Her Mother "Kept Crying"
"She kept...saying that she couldn't cope with the pressure."
Princess Diana's royal wedding to King Charles took place on July 29, 1981. Diana's wedding gown was inspired by a supermodel's "fairytale" dress, but body language experts suggested the royal was "shy" at her nuptials. And according to Diana herself, her own mother's behavior was a huge source of contention at the iconic royal wedding.
In the biography Diana: Her True Story—In Her Own Words, Andrew Morton discussed Princess Diana's thoughts on her mother's behavior at the wedding. According to Morton, Diana felt "let down terribly" by her mom, Frances Shand Kydd, at the royal wedding in July 1981, via the Daily Mail.
"She kept crying and being all valiant and saying that she couldn't cope with the pressure, I tended to think I was the one under pressure because I was the bride," Princess Diana explained, according to Morton.
The biography also alleged that, per Princess Diana, Frances was "hurt" when she wasn't included in any of the royal wedding preparation. Diana also claimed that her mother started taking anxiety medication, suggesting the stress of her daughter's wedding necessitated it.
The biography also explored Diana's childhood, and how devastated the royal was when her parents divorced. Diana's father, Peter Shand Kydd, gained custody of the princess and her brother, Charles Spencer. In an interview with The Sunday Times, Charles explained, "While [Frances] was packing her stuff to leave, she promised Diana she'd come back to see her...Diana used to wait on the doorstep for her, but she never came."
During his interview with The Sunday Times, Diana's brother elaborated, "Our father was a quiet, constant source of love, but our mother wasn't cut out for maternity...she couldn't do it. She was in love with someone else, infatuated really."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Prince William Apprehended Drug Smuggling Shipment
William experienced "a lot of excitement and a lot of danger," per a royal expert.
-
Sydney Sweeney's Back-to-Back Miu Miu Dresses Prove Opposites Attract
She lit up London in two extremely different gowns.
-
The Coach Tabby Bag Just Won't Quit, According to Antonia Gentry
She carried the new classic to an intimate Coach event.
-
How an "Olive Branch" From King Charles to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Could Be a "Huge Problem" for the Royal Family
"It would send a message that would not be appropriate at the moment," a royal expert explained.
-
I Dressed Like Princess Diana For a Week—and Something Unexpected Happened
Call it the Diana Effect.
-
Princess Diana "Wound Down Her Window" and Gave a Bride Some Brutal Advice After Her Divorce From Prince Charles
Someone track this couple down ASAP.
-
King Charles Offers 101-Year-Old Man Some Hilarious Advice For Staying Young
It's worth a shot.
-
Prince William and Prince Harry Could Be "Tempted" to Secretly Bid on Their Mother's Outfits in New Auction
Who could blame them?
-
Organic Food Champion King Charles Reveals His Love For Unusual Two-Ingredient Snack
Kingly cravings hit different.
-
King Charles Is Set to Break Royal Tradition After News He's "Unlikely" to Follow in Queen Elizabeth's Footsteps
It will be a royal first.
-
Princess Diana's Wedding Dress Designer Stored a Secret "Sister Dress" of One Famous Design at Hampton Court Palace
The dress is up for auction in the largest Diana fashion sale ever.