Miley Cyrus said her marriage to Liam Hemsworth ended because "there was too much conflict" in the relationship.

"I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will," she said during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show Wednesday.

"When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone," she continued. "I don't get off on drama or fighting."

Miley Cyrus appeared on The Howard Stern Show Wednesday and opened up about her marriage to Liam Hemsworth, which ended in 2019. Cyrus spoke about losing the Malibu home she and Hemsworth shared in the 2018 California wildfires, why she "clung" to Hemsworth as a result, and the "conflict" that ultimately ended their relationship.

Cyrus said she "lost everything" when her home burned down in November 2018, just over a month before she and Hemsworth got married. "Me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it and not wanting to go, you know, 'What could be purposeful about this?' I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him," she told Stern, as E! News reports. "And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will."



However, Cyrus shared that there was "too much conflict" in her marriage to Hemsworth. "When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone," she explained. "I don't get off on drama or fighting."

Cyrus also spoke about her sobriety in the interview with Stern, reflecting on her return to alcohol amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "The hardest times have been in this pandemic," she said. "And a lot of people, their sobriety broke during this time. I was one of them. Luckily, I haven't gone back to using any drugs, but I was drinking during the pandemic."

She stressed that she dislikes "calling it a relapse," adding, "I call it, I regressed." Cyrus explained, "Drinking hasn't been—that hasn't been my demon. But it does not get me going any further. If anything, it just makes me not reach my full potential, which is unacceptable to me. Like, I will not accept anyone or anything that causes me to not reach my fullest potential."

While Cyrus said she doesn't consider herself an "alcoholic," she said that drinking negatively impacts her relationships. "I'm not the best partner; I'm not the best daughter; I'm not the best sister. I can be a little unreliable," she said. "So if that's an alcoholic—if we're not measuring it by how much we drink but how we perform as a human being—then I would say alcohol is a problem for me because I'm not at my best."

