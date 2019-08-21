MCX090119_113
Today's Top Stories
1
Can Paid Leave Go the Distance?
image
2
Anthropologie Is Currently Having a Sale on Sale
Democratic Presidential Candidates Debate In Detroit Over Two Nights
3
Your No-Nonsense Guide to How Dems Are Polling
image
4
Lipsticks Our Beauty Editor Is Loving Right Now
US-LAWS-ABORTION
5
Planned Parenthood Was Defunded—Donate Here

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Officially File for Divorce

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock

Sad news coming your way on this Wednesday: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have officially filed for divorce, according to The Daily Mail, 11 days after the couple announced their separation. There are currently conflicting reports about who filed first, though People reports that Liam did and cited "irreconcilable differences."

The pair decided to split after less than one year of marriage and an on/off relationship of 10 years. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” Cyrus' rep told People earlier this month. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Liam confirmed the split a couple days after Miley was spotted on vacation kissing Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter.

"Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," he wrote on Instagram. "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."

Fans had high hopes that Miley and Liam would work things out, but clearly they are both ready to move on.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Hang Out in L.A.
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
Miley Struggled With Liam's Partying Before Split
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image
32 Celebrity Couples You Forgot Were Couples
Maddox Jolie Pitt-Brad Pitt Maddox and Brad Pitt Are Not Close at All
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image The Details of J. Lo and A. Rod's Upcoming Wedding
A Live Taping Of Nick Viall's New Show "The Viall Files" With Audience Q&A Who Is Demi Burnett's Pre-'Bachelor' Girlfriend?
image Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes No Longer Together
image A Complete Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron Timeline
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - June 14, 2018 Kim Kardashian's Six-Toed Photoshop Fail
image Jessica Mulroney Defends Meghan on Instagram
image Miley and Kaitlynn Were Seen 'Kissing' Everywhere
2015 American Music Awards - Backstage And Audience Demi Lovato Celebrates Her Birthday With Ariana