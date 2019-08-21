Sad news coming your way on this Wednesday: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have officially filed for divorce, according to The Daily Mail, 11 days after the couple announced their separation. There are currently conflicting reports about who filed first, though People reports that Liam did and cited "irreconcilable differences."

The pair decided to split after less than one year of marriage and an on/off relationship of 10 years. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” Cyrus' rep told People earlier this month. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Liam confirmed the split a couple days after Miley was spotted on vacation kissing Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter.

"Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," he wrote on Instagram. "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."

Fans had high hopes that Miley and Liam would work things out, but clearly they are both ready to move on.

