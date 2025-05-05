On May 30, Miley Cyrus is debuting Something Beautiful, her upcoming ninth studio album. On Monday 5, the singer debuted something else beautiful in the form of an eye-grabbing look at the 2025 Met Gala that she described as "Alaïa enhanced by Cartier" during an interview with Vogue on the red carpet.

Cyrus's look commanded attention as she walked the Metropolitan Museum of Art's red carpet in her take on the event's 2025 theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style": a gorgeously-tailored black leather long-sleeved crop top paired with a long, flowing black skirt.

The "End of the World" singer accessorized the dramatic look with a gold statement necklace, gold earrings, and black sunglasses—all by Cartier—and styled her hair in a sleek, braided ponytail. The overall mood of the look was dark and dramatic in a playful way (think Taylor Swift's Reputation era style).

Cyrus's look might have been giving dark and dramatic energy, but the "Flowers" singer beamed like a human ray of sunshine at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2025 Met Gala and on the event's red carpet.

"I just look forward to who I'm going to see and who I'm going to sit with and see everyone's interpretation," Cyrus told Vogue on the Met Gala's red carpet. "And that's what's really exciting for me, is that this year, it's really celebrating identity and uniqueness and, kind of, challenging what's expected of you and going beyond and really just being, you know, kind of proud of yourself and how you show up."

Cyrus, who first attended the Met Gala in 2013 (theme: "PUNK: Chaos to Couture," where she wore a Marc Jacobs sheer mesh dress) has attended the event several times over the years. 2025 marks her first Met Gala appearance since 2019, when she attended with her then-husband Liam Hemsworth.

"I think watching everybody, I think of these gowns as like armor," Cyrus told Vogue of her impressions on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet. "It's a representation of power and strength, and that's how I feel about fashion. So, I love seeing everyone's way that they're showing up and presenting that power."

As for what she looks forward to most about the biggest night in fashion though, Cyrus gave "normal girl" energy, saying the people at the annual event are a bigger highlight for her than the fashion itself.

"Well, I love looking at, you know, all the fashion and all the art, but most importantly, just catching up with friends that I only get to see once a year," she explained. "And it's not near enough. But, you know, we catch up because so much happens in a year's time."