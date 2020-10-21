Miley Cyrus said she was "chased down by some sort of UFO" while driving through San Bernardino, during a conversation with Rick Owens for Interview magazine.

"I did see a being sitting in the front of the flying object. It looked at me and we made eye contact," she said.

Cyrus said the extraterrestrial experience left her "shaken."

About ten months into a global pandemic, few of us have made it through with our sense of reality intact—so what better time to hear about Miley Cyrus' UFO experience? Speaking with Rick Owens for Interview magazine, Cyrus recalled her encounter with a "flying snowplow" in San Bernardino, during which she made eye contact with the "being" piloting the craft. Strap in, friends! The truth is out there!

"I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend, and I got chased down by some sort of UFO," Cyrus said, before adding a quick caveat that I'm choosing to ignore: "I’m pretty sure about what I saw, but I’d also bought weed wax from a guy in a van in front of a taco shop, so it could have been the weed wax."

"The best way to describe it is a flying snowplow," she continued. "It had this big plow in the front of it and was glowing yellow. I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too. There were a couple of other cars on the road and they also stopped to look, so I think what I saw was real."

Things got more intense from there: "I didn’t feel threatened at all, actually, but I did see a being sitting in the front of the flying object," Cyrus reflected. "It looked at me and we made eye contact, and I think that’s what really shook me, looking into the eyes of something that I couldn’t quite wrap my head around."

Unsurprisingly, the encounter was more than a little destabilizing. "I was shaken for, like, five days. It fucked me up," Cyrus said. "I couldn’t really look at the sky the same. I thought they might come back."





