Prince William Paid Tribute to Princess Diana With a Secret Charity Visit

By Emily Dixon

    Prince William undertook some secret charity work near the end of 2020: In November, he volunteered with London charity The Passage, which supports homeless people in the capital, on three different occasions. William helped prepare and serve meals for people in emergency accommodation, the charity said in a news release.

    William is royal patron of The Passage, a charity he was introduced to as a child by his mom, Princess Diana. As People reports, William first visited the charity in December 1993 with Diana, and continued to visit in the following years. Reflecting on his relationship with the charity in 2016, he said, "The visits I made as a child to this place left a deep and lasting impression upon me—about how important it is to ensure that everyone in our society, especially the poorest, are treated with respect, dignity and kindness, and are given the opportunities to fulfil their potential in life."

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    In November, as England entered a second lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, William visited the charity's Resource Centre, where he helped prepare hot meals for clients in emergency hotel accommodation. Next, he visited two of The Passage's residences for homeless people, Passage House Assessment and Montfort House, where he spoke with residents and served them food.

    Mick Clarke, chief executive of The Passage, said in a statement, "We were delighted to welcome our Royal Patron, The Duke of Cambridge, as a volunteer during the second lockdown, where he helped to prepare and deliver food parcels to our clients in our emergency and regular accommodation projects. Volunteers are, and always will be, the lifeblood of our organisation."

