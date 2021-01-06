Prince William secretly volunteered at London charity The Passage, which supports homeless people, in November.

William was introduced to the charity by Princess Diana, who took him there in 1993.

During his latest visits, he helped prepare and serve meals for people experiencing homelessness.

Prince William undertook some secret charity work near the end of 2020: In November, he volunteered with London charity The Passage, which supports homeless people in the capital, on three different occasions. William helped prepare and serve meals for people in emergency accommodation, the charity said in a news release.

William is royal patron of The Passage, a charity he was introduced to as a child by his mom, Princess Diana. As People reports, William first visited the charity in December 1993 with Diana, and continued to visit in the following years. Reflecting on his relationship with the charity in 2016, he said, "The visits I made as a child to this place left a deep and lasting impression upon me—about how important it is to ensure that everyone in our society, especially the poorest, are treated with respect, dignity and kindness, and are given the opportunities to fulfil their potential in life."

Because we thought you might need a good news story!

If we've learnt anything from previous lockdowns, it's the willingness and determination of so many to do what they can to help. We would like to thank staff and volunteers for their work at this time. https://t.co/9VAhL9lWAP — The Passage Charity (@PassageCharity) January 5, 2021

In November, as England entered a second lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, William visited the charity's Resource Centre, where he helped prepare hot meals for clients in emergency hotel accommodation. Next, he visited two of The Passage's residences for homeless people, Passage House Assessment and Montfort House, where he spoke with residents and served them food.

Mick Clarke, chief executive of The Passage, said in a statement, "We were delighted to welcome our Royal Patron, The Duke of Cambridge, as a volunteer during the second lockdown, where he helped to prepare and deliver food parcels to our clients in our emergency and regular accommodation projects. Volunteers are, and always will be, the lifeblood of our organisation."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

