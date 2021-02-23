Today's Top Stories
1
Texas DV Shelter Destroyed by the Winter Storm
2
'This Close to Okay' Is Our March Book Club Pick
3
Figuring Out Who Wins 'The Bachelor'
4
What I Wear to Work: Leah Lizarondo
5
Historical Films to Stream If You Loved 'Hamilton'

Kate Winslet Reflected on "Straight-Up Cruel" Media Criticism of Her Weight

By Emily Dixon
  • Kate Winslet discussed the "critical and horrible" media coverage of her weight in the '90s.
  • "It was almost laughable how shocking, how critical, how straight-up cruel tabloid journalists were to me," she told the Guardian.
  • "They would comment on my size, they’d estimate what I weighed, they’d print the supposed diet I was on. It was critical and horrible and so upsetting to read," she added.

    Kate Winslet reflected on the "straight-up cruel" media coverage of her weight after Titanic launched her into superstardom in the '90s, in a recent interview with the Guardian. "In my 20s, people would talk about my weight a lot. And I would be called to comment on my physical self. Well, then I got this label of being ballsy and outspoken. No, I was just defending myself," Winslet said.

    Winslet spoke about re-reading tabloid articles about herself, written when she was just 19, and revisiting their brutal criticism of her weight. "It was almost laughable how shocking, how critical, how straight-up cruel tabloid journalists were to me. I was still figuring out who the hell I bloody well was!" she said.

    "They would comment on my size, they’d estimate what I weighed, they’d print the supposed diet I was on. It was critical and horrible and so upsetting to read," she continued. "But it also made me feel so…so moved. By how different it is now."

    Marie Claire
    Two Years of Marie Claire Magazine
    marieclaire.com
    $10.00
    SHOP NOW

    Winslet also commented on the media depiction of the queer relationship at the center of her latest movie, Ammonite, in which she stars alongside Saoirse Ronan. "I have been asked so, so many times about the intimate scenes in Ammonite, way more than I have ever been asked about any heterosexual love scene before. When I have, it’s been comparisons—how was Leo compared with Jude? So embarrassing, so naff. But what happens with the discussion of LGBTQ love scenes is that people actually use different words to describe them."

    "'Searingly erotic,'" she continued, "'Titillating,' things that describe the impact that the scene might have on an audience, rather than the content of the scene itself. It really pisses me off, actually."

    "What I love about how Francis [Lee, who wrote and directed Ammonite] chose to tell the story of Mary Anning [Winslet's role], and her connection with Charlotte [Murchison, played by Ronan], is that he did it without hesitation," Winslet said. "The relationship is a part of the story. It’s nothing to do with fear, or secrecy. It’s about two people who fall in love."

    Related Stories
    Kate Winslet Didn't Enjoy Her 'Titanic' Success
    Kate Winslet Reenacted an Iconic 'Titanic' Scene
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Iconic Jane Fonda Photos Through the Years
    Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Are Engaged
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    A Look at Royal Family Portraits Through the Years
    Inside the Royal Family's Secret Code-Word System
    40 Celebrity Sisters Who Look So Much Alike
    Iconic Party Photos From the Past
    40 Rare Photos of Grace Kelly Through the Years
    50 Celebrities Channeling Disney Princesses
    47 'Friends' Facts Every Superfan Should Know
    The 50 Most Popular Episodes of ‘Friends,’ Ranked